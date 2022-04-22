College Station boys, girls track teams win area meet

KATY — The College Station boys and girls track and field teams swept the team titles at the District 19/20-5A area meet on Wednesday and Thursday at Katy Paetow.

The College Station boys won the meet with 104 points. Brenham finished eighth (37) while Rudder and A&M Consolidated tied for ninth (30).

The College Station girls took first with 172 points. Consol finished fourth (46) and Rudder took fifth (45). The top four individual finishers in each event qualified for the Class 5A Region III meet on April 29-30 at George Turner Stadium in Humble.

College Station’s Cameron Johnson, Chantz Johnson, Denim Day and Bobby Drake won the boys 4x100-meter relay in a school-record time of 41.34 seconds. The Cougars also won the 4x200 relay with the quartet of Jaylen Callwood, AJ Tisdell, Chantz Johnson and Day, and they finished fourth in the 4x400 relay with the crew of Cameron Johnson, MJ Hinson, Dylan McCue and Caden Brown.

College Station’s Munzir Sharif won the triple jump with a school-record leap of 48 feet, 1.25 inches, and he placed second in the long jump. Day also won the 200.

Among other regional qualifiers, Consol’s Braylon Price won the 300 hurdles, while teammate Diego Cardenas placed fourth in the 800. Brenham won the 4x400 relay with the crew of La’Tre Bonner, Savion Ragston, Amir Johnson and Saif Mohammad, and Rudder’s Jalon Webber placed third in the 100 and 200.

College Station third-place finishers included Ricardo Lopez (3,200), who also finished sixth in the 1,600, and Andrew Reichman (800). The Cougars’ fourth-place finishers included Adam Welguisz (pole vault) and Caleb Skow (shot put).

Among other point-scorers, College Station’s Bobby Drake (100), Cameron Johnson (400) and Beau Kortan (300 hurdles) each had a fifth-place finish, and Conner Cashion finished sixth in pole vault. Consol’s 4x400 relay team of Cardenas, Price, Corbin Parker and Justin Gooden also placed fifth.

On the girls side, College Station’s Elnita Green won the 100 and 200 and ran on the winning 4x100 relay team alongside Tanasha Thompson, E’Mauri Smith and Phsoularia Maxey. Rudder finished second in the 4x100 relay with the quartet of A’Naiya Kelley, Kimora Maxey, Asani McGee, Charity Rayford.

Rudder won the girls 4x200 relay with Kelley, Kimora Maxey, McGee and Rayford. College Station’s Ashonti Idlebird, Thompson, Tamia Gooden and Phsoularia Maxey were second. Idlebird also finished second in the long jump and fourth in the triple jump, and Claire Spiller was second in the triple jump for College Station.

College Station’s Maddie Jones swept the long distances races, winning the 1,600 and 3,200. Teammate Megan Roberts was third in the 3,200 and fourth in the 1,600. Teammate Ana De Le Garza won the discus and placed third in the shot put, while Emily Huchingson finished fourth in discus. Kelsey Slater also won the high jump for the Lady Cougars, while Ella Hawryluk placed fifth in pole vault.

College Station’s Layni Kaase took second in the 100 hurdles, while Rudder’s Kimora Maxey finished third. Kaase also was second in the 300 hurdles with teammate Kylie McRaven finishing sixth. College Station was third in the 4x400 relay with the crew of Spiller, Kaase, Elie Dang and McRaven.

Among other regional qualifiers, Consol’s Jada Stanford was second in the 400 and fourth in the 200, and Maria Ireland won in the wheelchair 100 and 400 for the Lady Tigers.