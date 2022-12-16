College Station boys basketball team wins district opener

College Station’s Grayson Fowler scored 18 points, and Willie Everline added 14 to lead the Cougar boys basketball team past Montgomery 51-40 on Friday in their District 21-5A opener at Cougar Gym.

College Station (14-7, 1-0) has won 9 of its last 10.

College Station won the JV game 27-25 with Drew Bowie scoring 11 points for the Cougars.

College Station won the freshman A game 46-23. Bryce Garratt led the Cougars with 16 points, and James Moore scored 13.

College Station is off until Dec. 30 when the Cougars will host La Porte in a nondistrict game.