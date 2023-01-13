College Station boys basketball team slows down Brenham for second district win

There wasn’t a more apt example of two differing styles of play in Cougar Gym on Friday than a transition play early in the third quarter.

Brenham’s Diego Estrada picked off a pass and zoomed to the opposite end of the gym, destined to lay in two points. College Station forward Jackson Verdugo, staying home in the paint, stretched his lengthy arm to rim level and swatted Estrada’s attempt at up-tempo points.

Not unlike how Verdugo took air out of the ball with his blocked shot, the Cougars took the air out of Brenham’s fast-paced attack en route to a 61-50 victory in District 21-5A play.

“This has been a theme all season, especially in our league,” College Station head coach Jerron Reese said. “If you turn the ball over, the opposing teams are going to make you pay.”

College Station (17-10, 2-3) kept turnovers to a minimum in the first half, coughing up the ball just six times. That and the Cougars’ ability to control the offensive glass helped fu a 14-0 run early in the game.

The Cougars outrebounded the Cubs 17-10 in the first half, leading to a 36-26 College Station lead at the intermission.

Brenham (12-12, 0-5) held serve in the third quarter thanks to an even five apiece rebounding margin but couldn’t separate with a significant run before time expired.

With both teams playing zone defense at times, their half-court offenses relied heavily on 3-point shots. College Station’s Grayson Fowler strung together three in the third quarter as a part of a Cougar run. He finished with four 3s and 15 points.

College Station guard Willie Everline finished with a team-high 16 points, hitting one shot from distance. In total, the Cougars netted 10 from behind the arc.

On the other side of the court, the Cubs ended the game with six 3-pointers.

“This week our emphasis leading up to this game, knowing we are going to see a zone, were inside-out shots that we see,” Reese said. “The guys were ready. They were prepared.”

Guard Josiah Ferguson paced Brenham with 12 points, followed by 10 from Shawn Ray.

Brenham is still in search of its first district win. College Station made a move towards entering the playoff picture with its second of the season.

Through early district struggles and in holding Brenham at bay Friday, Reese said he’s seen the fight of his team shine through.

“They don’t quit,” he said.”There’s a word that I wrote on the board last year. It’s respond, and it might as well be in Sharpie, because it’s not coming off the board. These guys respond.”