College Station boys basketball team rallies past Waco La Vega

WACO — Willie Everline scored 22 points, and Joey Toussaint added 14 as the College Station boys basketball team rallied from an 11-point deficit to beat Waco La Vega 52-45 on Tuesday in nondistrict play.
College Station’s JV improved to 12-3 with a 56-28 win. Parker Browning led the Cougars with 15 points, and Braden Gray scored eight.
College Station’s freshman team improved to 13-3 with a 57-18 win. Nolan Wheat scored 18 points, and James Moore had 17 to lead the Cougars.
College Station (13-7) will open District 21-5A play at home against Montgomery at 5:45 p.m. Friday.