College Station boys basketball team mounts second-half comeback to beat Rudder

This time for College Station, assistant coach Jeff McMillin offered up the much-needed message.

“He was the voice of reason in that timeout,” Reese said of McMillin. “He said, guys, just settle down and do what got us here to begin with.”

The Cougars heeded the advice again, getting three free throws from Josh Peil to build up their cushion.

“We’re up at half, but we left a lot of points on the table,” Rudder head coach Mike Carrabine said. “... Then we started the [second] half terribly and [College Station] executed and had some kids make some good shots.”

The Rangers jumped to a 18-6 lead in the first quarter by scoring 10 of their points off four turnovers and a putback with the Cougars hitting just 3 of 8 from the field.

Willie Everline kept College Station afloat in the second quarter with six points to get the Cougars within 21-15 with four minutes left in the half, but another scoop-and-score and a dunk from McGee kept the Rangers in the lead 28-19 at halftime.