College Station boys basketball team mounts second-half comeback to beat Rudder

The College Station boys basketball team walked out of The Armory in good spirits Tuesday night but not before putting in some extra work on court.
Down by nine at halftime, first-year head coach Jerron Reese challenged the Cougars to limit turnovers in hopes of shifting the momentum in their favor in the second half. Reese’s halftime speech paid dividends as College Station raced to a 43-37 lead -- its largest of the game -- and fought off a comeback attempt on its way to a 55-51 win over Rudder in the District 19-5A opener.
“Once we were able to take care of the basketball and execute offensively, then we were able to get back and set up our defense, which I think is one of the strongest suits College Station has always been about,” Reese said.
Rudder (5-5, 0-1) built its lead to 12 points to open the second half following back-to-back layups from Kevin Holmes and Ethan Meaux. But College Station (6-8, 1-0) rallied for a 19-0 run that lasted six minutes, 26 seconds as the Rangers weren’t able to score on fast breaks or offensive rebounds. Grayson Fowler and Jared DeVerna combined for 10 points during the run.
Rudder’s Robert McGee broke the streak in the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer, and the Rangers eventually retook the lead at 46-45 off two jump shots from Meaux with four minutes left. The Cougars answered with five straight points to regain control at 50-46, but two free throws from Rudder’s Jeremiah Johnson kept the game close as the final minute consisted of multiple timeouts from both benches.
This time for College Station, assistant coach Jeff McMillin offered up the much-needed message.
“He was the voice of reason in that timeout,” Reese said of McMillin. “He said, guys, just settle down and do what got us here to begin with.”
The Cougars heeded the advice again, getting three free throws from Josh Peil to build up their cushion.
“We’re up at half, but we left a lot of points on the table,” Rudder head coach Mike Carrabine said. “... Then we started the [second] half terribly and [College Station] executed and had some kids make some good shots.”
The Rangers jumped to a 18-6 lead in the first quarter by scoring 10 of their points off four turnovers and a putback with the Cougars hitting just 3 of 8 from the field.
Willie Everline kept College Station afloat in the second quarter with six points to get the Cougars within 21-15 with four minutes left in the half, but another scoop-and-score and a dunk from McGee kept the Rangers in the lead 28-19 at halftime.
“[Rudder] really feeds off of turnovers, and we turned over the ball a lot in the first half, and they got some really good looks in transition ... a couple of missed dunks, but a [good] dunk,” Reese said. “I told them we had to limit their big play ability, and that started with taking care of the basketball.”
Everline led the Cougars with 19 points, followed by DeVerna with nine and Fowler with eight. A trio of shooters, including Peil, Joey Toussaint and Jacob Larkin, each had five points.
“Willie is a special player,” Reese said. “He’s a three-level scorer. He can get to the basket, shoot the pullup, shoot the 3, and he also leads our team in assists, so he’s a very unselfish player. ... We got complementary pieces [also] so that helps.”
Rudder was led by McGee and Meaux with 14 points apiece. Jeremiah Johnson had nine points, while Landon Heslip had eight.
College Station 55, Rudder 51
COLLEGE STATION (6-8) — Willie Everline 19, Jared DeVerna 9, Grayson Fowler 8, Josh Peil 5, Joey Toussaint 5, Jacob Larkin 5, Nate Nehring 3, David Toussaint 3.
RUDDER (5-5) — Robert McGee 14, Ethan Meaux 14, Jeremiah Johnson 9, Landon Heslip 8, Kevin Holmes 4, Ty Mosley 2.
College Station;6;13;20;16;—;55
Rudder;18;10;9;14;—;51
Next: Rudder at Bastrop, 1:30 p.m. Saturday; College Station at Magnolia, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday