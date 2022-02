The College Station boys basketball team fell to Katy Jordan 71-58 on Tuesday in District 19-5A play. Grayson Fowler and Jackson Verdugo led the Cougars (11-18, 6-7) with 11 points each, while Byron Johnson Jr. had nine, Cody Dixon eight and Joey Touissant seven. College Station will host Rudder on Wednesday and Katy Paetow on Friday.