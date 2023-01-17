College Station boys basketball team locks up Montgomery Lake Creek for 48-42 district win

The College Station boys basketball team got back to its defense-first approach Tuesday night at Cougar Gym.

Since giving up 69 points in a losing effort two games ago, the Cougars’ emphasis has been on shoring up their defense, and they did just that Tuesday against Montgomery Lake Creek. With baskets hard to come by, the Cougars did enough on offense to keep the Lions at bay for a 48-42 win in District 21-5A play.

“[Associate head coach Jeff McMillin’s] game plans are always on point,” College Station head coach Jerron Reese said. “In the nondistrict, he did a really good job. Obviously in district, we kind of get in tune to what the other team is going to do and kind of know what they’re going to do on offense and know what they’re going to do on defense, and then we adjust our game plan to that. I thought today was our best execution of our game plan both offensively and defensively all year long, and obviously it culminated in a win.”

Through the first three quarters, College Station’s defense frustrated and frazzled the Lake Creek offense and held the Lions to single digits in each period. Lake Creek (17-10, 2-4) mustered just seven points in the first, eight in the second and six in the third.

During a crucial five-minute stretch in the second quarter, College Station (17-10, 3-3) broke a tie with a 7-0 run to take a 16-9 lead.

“Offensively we’re going to do what we do, but we’ve got to get back to defending or it doesn’t matter,” Reese said. “Defensive game planning for practice, defensive game planning for games and it really carried over tonight.”

The Lions got within three later in the second quarter on free throws, but College Station ended the half on an 8-2 run. Joey Toussaint had four of College Station’s points right before the break with two trips to the free-throw line to help the Cougars lead 24-15 at halftime.

The Cougars maintained control again in the third and finished the period leading 33-21.

The Lions had other plans as they erupted for 21 points in the fourth quarter, the highest scoring quarter for either team.

College Station staved off the comeback attempt with some late free throws. Up eight points with a little over a minute left, Toussaint and Willie Everline scored, and a late layup from Grayson Fowler was all the Cougars needed to pull away.

“I’m going to give the credit to coach Felicia Brock, our strength and conditioning coach,” Reese said of the final moments. “Those guys played a lot of minutes and especially chasing around some of their best players. But to have the mental and the physical fortitude to get to the line and knock down free throws? Felicia Brock. Strength and conditioning. It pays off big time.”

With the win, College Station brings its district record back to .500. The Cougars will hit the road next for a matchup at Magnolia at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

“I was talking with [Lake Creek head coach Justin Lanham] before the game, and in our league it’s a dog-eat-dog league,” Reese said. “There are no nights off. Doesn’t matter whether you’re the top team, doesn’t matter whether you’re at the bottom of the standings. We’re going to get everybody’s best game. Everybody’s going to get everybody’s best game.

• Consol boys beat Magnolia West: MAGNOLIA – The A&M Consolidated boys basketball team bounced back from its first District 21-5A loss with a 76-51 romp over Magnolia West on Tuesday night.

Consol (17-7, 5-1) got 21 points from Justin Gooden, 14 from Zaylan Duren and 10 from Kaden Lewis in moving into a three-way tie for first with Magnolia West (14-5, 5-1) and Rudder (23-4, 5-1). Duren added six rebounds and five assists.

• College Station girls beat Lake Creek: The College Station girls basketball team defeated Montgomery Lake Creek 48-44 on Tuesday night in District 21-5A play.

The Lady Cougars (14-14, 7-1) avenged a first-round loss to the Lady Lions (18-8, 7-1) to move into a tie for first place.

College Station 48, Lake Creek 42

LAKE CREEK (17-10, 2-4) — Jett Sutton 11, Aedan Lewis 2, Trace Spencer 6, Braedon Bigott 15, Seth Cantu 6, Jackson Middendorf 2.

COLLEGE STATION (18-10, 3-3) — Willie Everline 16, David Toussaint 3, Grayson Fowler 7, Joey Toussaint 16, Jackson Verdugo 4, Cody Dixon 2.

Lake Creek;7;8;6;21;—;42

College Station;9;15;9;15;—;48