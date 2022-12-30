College Station boys basketball team finishes strong to beat La Porte

The College Station boys basketball team showed a little rust but plenty of grit in grinding out a 55-47 nondistrict victory over the La Porte Bulldogs on Friday afternoon at Cougar Gym.

College Station, which hadn’t played in two weeks, was at its best late in the fourth quarter, scoring on eight of nine possessions. The Cougars (16-7) had a pair of turnovers to give La Porte (10-14) hope, but College Station senior forward Grayson Fowler hit a 9-foot jumper and scored on the fast break to push College Station’s lead to 45-35 with 4 minutes, 46 seconds left. It was the Cougars’ largest lead.

Fowler missed a 3-pointer next time down, but 6-foot-4 senior forward Joey Toussaint got the offensive rebound and was fouled. He made two free throws to push College Station’s lead back to 10.

La Porte scored on four of five possessions over a stretch in the fourth quarter, including a pair of 3-pointers, but College Station never flinched. Cougar senior guard Willie Everline hit a layup on a pass from Toussaint, and 6-3 sophomore center Jackson Verdugo drove the baseline for a bucket and added a free throw for a three-point play. The Cougars capped their scoring with Verdugo hitting a pair of free throws and Fowler a layup off a Verdugo pass.

Verdugo had seven of his game-high 16 points in the fourth quarter, and Fowler added six of his 13 points.

“We kind of figured some things out,” College Station coach Jerron Reese said. “And I’m also going to attribute that to our strength and conditioning coach, Felicia Brock. The fourth quarter has been one of our strong suits all season long, especially these last 10 or 15 games or so. We’ve won 10 of the last 11 and the reason being the fourth quarter. The other team is tired, and we’ve got our legs.”

A year ago, College Station went to the Conroe tournament during the holiday break and played four games. They had a day off before playing Brenham in a district game.

“This year, we didn’t want to do that,” Reese said. “We got all of our tournaments out of the way early, so that way we could use the last couple of days — Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday — as practice to shake a little bit of that rust off.”

College Station showed some rust as La Porte, a fellow Class 5A school, took a 6-0 lead.

“They got six points in transition, and that was it,” Reese said. “We gifted them those points, not getting back in defense. We made some adjustments in the second quarter.”

College Station bounced back to take a 14-8 lead by the end of the period as Kaleb Verdugo and Everline each hit a 3-pointer.

La Porte tied the game at 19 midway through the second quarter on two free throws by Ke’Andre Jackson. College Station scored the next seven points with Jackson Verdugo hitting a 3-pointer, but La Porte’s Phillip Ned went airborne to tip in a shot at the buzzer to pull the Bulldogs within 26-21. La Porte’s Cody Miller missed back-to-back layups in the closing seconds, seemingly costing his team until Ned saved the day.

The second half opened with sloppy play as each team had two turnovers and combined for four misses with only one basket made in the first two and a half minutes, but La Porte’s Ned and Dean Baker hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Bulldogs a 29-28 lead with 3:14 left.

College Station closed the third quarter on a 9-2 run for a 37-31 lead with sophomore David Toussaint’s 3-pointer with 29 seconds left capping it.

Jackson Verdugo scored on an inbounds play to open the fourth quarter scoring. The Cougars also did a great job passing the ball from inside the lane to open shooters, while the smaller Bulldogs tried to use their quickness to attack the basket with little success.

“We definitely want to take advantage of our size,” Reese said. “That’s a strength of our team as well when you can run out a couple guys 6-3, 6-4 or 6-5. But we drill inside-out shots, inside-out 3s.”

NOTES — College Station, which beat Montgomery in its District 21-5A opener on Dec. 16, will return to league play at rival and 15th-ranked A&M Consolidated at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Cougars, which finished fifth in 19-5A last year at 7-9, have already topped last season’s overall 12-20 record. ... La Porte, which lost its opener in 18-5A, was 27-10 overall last season, including 11-5 in 22-5A for third.

College Station 55, La Porte 47

(Numbers after names indicate field goals made, free throws made-attempted, fouls, points.)

LA PORTE (10-14) — Brady Axtell 2 0-0 1 5; Mason Bell 0 0-0 1 0; Caden Hisatake 4 0-0 3 10; Dean Baker 2 0-0 3 5; Ke’Andre Jackson 3 3-5 2 9; Phillip Ned 6 1-3 2 14; Cody Miller 2 0-0 2 4; Matt Williams 0 0-0 1 0. TOTALS: 19 4-8 15 47

COLLEGE STATION (16-7) — Jackson Verdugo 5 5-6 1 16; Cody Dixon 1 0-1 1 2; Joey Toussaint 4 2-2 2 10; Willie Everline 2 1-2 2 6; Grayson Fowler 6 0-0 1 13; Nate Nehring 0 0-0 1 0; David Toussaint 1 0-0 3 3; Kaleb Verdugo 2 0-0 1 5; Jacob Larkin 0 0-0 1 0. TOTALS: 21 8-11 13 55.

La Porte;8;13;10;16;—;47

College Station;14;12;11;18;—;55

JV score: College Station 54-24 (College Station — Parker Browning 16, Cam Newton 10)