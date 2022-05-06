College Station baseball teams takes Game 1 of bi-district series against Porter 2-1

Everyone at Cougar Field watched with anxious patience as Porter’s Josh Evans-Pickens’ towering fly ball slid just left of the left-field foul pole with two outs in the top of the seventh Friday night.

College Station fans exhaled in relief while Porter players and parents threw their arms up to argue the third-base umpire’s ruling. Had the ball been just a few feet to the right, Porter would have tied the game at 2.

Instead, College Station pitcher Blake Binderup struck out Evans-Pickens looking on the next pitch to finish off a 2-1 victory over Porter in Game 1 of a best-of-3 Class 5A bi-district playoff series.

“Always big to get the first one out of the way and be up,” College Station coach Chris Litton said. “That being said, the job is not done yet. It takes two games to win a series, and like we talked about earlier, all that matters is 12 o’clock tomorrow at Porter, and we’re happy to be up 1-0, but tomorrow it’s 0-0.”

Game 2 of the series will be noon Saturday in Porter. If Porter wins, Game 3 will start 30 minutes after Game 2. The winner advances to face either Austin Anderson or Elgin in the area round. Anderson took a 1-0 lead in its series on Friday with a 7-6 win.

Binderup was brilliant on the mound for the Cougars (17-11), throwing a complete game in less than 100 pitches. He scattered four hits, allowed just one run and struck out six.

“He was electric tonight,” Litton said. “The fastball was moving, and he was hitting with both of his off-speed pitches. Overall, that was his best performance of the year.”

College Station struck first in the bottom of the first to take a 1-0 lead. Ryland Urbanczyk drove in pinch runner Aidan DeLeon from third on a single to left field after DeLeon stole second and third.

Porter tied the game at 1 in the top of the second on Davin Askew’s bloop single to center field that scored Ralph Martinez, who took second and third bases on an error on a pick-off attempt.

The Cougars reclaimed the lead in the bottom half of the second when Max Childress scored on a wild pitch.

The Cougars had chances to add to their leads early in the game but left multiple runners on base.

“We had some continuity up and down the lineup tonight, production from a lot of different spots, and I think we had eight hits tonight but only two runs to show for it, and that just happened to be situations that didn’t work out in our favor at times,” Litton said. “But we put pressure on them, especially early in the game, and we’ve just got to finish it off in the middle innings and stay locked in during those innings.”

The Cougars’ lead stood due to Binderup’s strong effort on the mound. Porter starter Colin Carney threw six innings and allowed just three base runners in the final four innings, but the Spartans weren’t able to crack Binderup, who retired the final eight batters to seal the victory.

“I was landing my change-up from the start, and then my slider continually got better throughout the game along with me locating my fastball a little bit better,” Binderup said. “Just getting the slightest amount of support, it’s a huge difference and my mentality going out to the mound. I don’t feel like I have to be perfect, especially because I trust the guys behind me.”

College Station is expected to pitch senior Ryland Urbanczyk in Game 2. Porter is expected to throw Michael Benzor, a left-handed senior who has signed with Oklahoma State.

“It feels great, because it sets us up for tomorrow,” Binderup said. “They’ve got a long drive home, and we don’t, and we’re up in the series 1-0 ... it just sets us up nicely.”

College Station 2, Porter 1

Porter;010;000;0;—;1;4;0

College Station;110;000;x;—;2;8;2

W — Blake Binderup. L — Colin Carney.

Leading hitters: PORTER — Ralph Martinez 2-3, run; P. Evans-Pickens 1-3; Davin Askew 1-3. COLLEGE STATION — Ryland Urbanczyk 1-3, RBI; Max Childress 2-3, run, SB; Rylan Deming 2-3; Dalton Carnes 1-3; Mikey Elko 1-3; Tyler Abdalla 1-3.

Next: College Station at Porter, noon Saturday