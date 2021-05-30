College Station baseball team's playoff run ends in regional semifinals

“He was competing and was hitting his spots,” College Station catcher Chanden Scamardo said. “He had a hell of a game. He spotted up, threw what he needed to throw in the right counts and had us off-balance.”

Friendswood used an opportunistic first inning to build a 3-0 lead, not allowing College Station to build on its 10-6 victory in Game 2. The Mustangs’ Dylan Maxcey ripped a double off the left-field wall, driving in a runner from first base. A second run scored as College Station erred trying to throw out a runner at the plate, also allowing Maxcey to advance to third. Friendswood scored the third run on a fielding error.

Déjà vu struck College Station in the fifth as Friendswood added two runs to extend its lead to 5-1.

The Mustangs loaded the bases with one out, but relief pitcher Max Childress induced a grounder to second baseman Blake Jones, who got the force out at the plate, but the relay throw to first base trying for an inning-ending double play was errant, allowing another run to score. The Mustangs added a second run on the play as the Cougars tried to throw out a runner at third, but again the ball sailed high.

College Station also failed to turn a double play in the sixth inning of Wednesday’s game when Friendswood broke a 1-1 tie with three runs.