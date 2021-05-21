College Station baseball team sweeps Porter in regional quarterfinal series

Binderup (9-2) was touched for a single by Domynic Cassell to lead off the seventh, but the Texas A&M pledge retired the next three batters, ending it with back-to-back strikeouts to give him 11 for the game.

“He was extremely efficient throughout the game,” Litton said. “He ran into a little bit of trouble in the sixth, but he continued to pound the zone regardless of the outcome. And then once he got past that, he was back cruising again.”

College Station took a 2-0 lead in the third inning with plenty of help from the Spartans. Porter starting pitcher Jace Russell hit junior Max Childress with a pitch and walked senior Josh Alexander, junior Michael Elko and Fowler to force in a run. McMillan relieved Russell, and Scamardo hit a sacrifice fly off him for another run.

“We battled deep in the counts again,” Litton said. “There were a lot of foul balls with two strikes, working the counts.”

College Station had only seven hits in the series, but it had five walks and a hit batsman in both games. McMillan pitched a stressful seventh inning Friday, needing 32 pitches to escape a one-out bases-loaded jam. That seemed to take its toll Friday.