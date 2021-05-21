College Station baseball team sweeps Porter in regional quarterfinal series

NAVASOTA — College Station pitcher Blake Binderup atoned for a rare bad pitch by knocking in the go-ahead run in a 4-2 victory over New Caney Porter on Friday that gave the Cougars a sweep of their best-of-3 Class 5A regional quarterfinal series.
Binderup’s single highlighted a two-run sixth inning that broke a 2-2 tie, advancing College Station (27-9-2) to face top-ranked Friendswood (27-0) or Port Neches-Groves (20-15-1) in the regional semifinals.
It didn’t look like College Station would need a hit from Binderup, because he was cruising with a 2-0 lead through five innings. But with one swing Porter tied the game in the top of the sixth, getting their first runs in the series. It took College Station only three batters to regain the lead.
“That felt amazing,” Binderup said. “When they had a little bit of momentum, we took it right back from them.”
College Station senior Braden Fowler opened the bottom of the sixth with a single on a full-count pitch. He took second by stealing his fourth base of the series.
“He sparked us today,” College Station coach Chris Litton said. “He just battles.”
Senior catcher Chanden Scamardo followed with another single on a full-count pitch. Binderup’s single drove in Fowler for a 3-2 lead, and junior Colby Smart’s bunt single loaded the bases, setting up a sacrifice fly by junior Danny Virgl.
“It was just gritty at-bats,” Litton said. “We again found ways to scratch runs late.”
The 2-0 lead, which was Thursday’s final score, looked big behind the 6-foot-6, 200-pound Binderup, whose fastball was clocked at 92 mph. But Porter’s Conner Westenburg ripped a fastball into center field for a single to start the sixth. Binderup walked the next batter on four pitches. The right-hander retired the next two, but Porter’s Colby Christian hit a two-run double into left-center field, just missing a three-run homer.
“I decided to shake my catcher off a couple times,” Binderup said. “I decided I wanted to throw a change-up. I’d thrown it once earlier in the game, and it worked. I just left it up a little bit.”
It gave Porter (23-15) newfound life. The Spartans hadn’t scored against College Station in 19 2/3 innings this year, which included a 5-0 loss to open the season.
The Spartans at that point had outhit the Cougars 4-0. Porter relief pitcher Chase McMillan had retired seven of the eight batters he faced with an effective curveball.
Binderup said he stepped off the mound after the double, caught his breath and regrouped, remaining upbeat. He got the last out of the inning, then mentally prepared for his at-bat.
“Going into that at-bat, I knew I was going to see a curveball,” Binderup said. “[McMillan] had been missing spots with that a little bit, so he threw it a little down, and I poked it into left field.”
Binderup (9-2) was touched for a single by Domynic Cassell to lead off the seventh, but the Texas A&M pledge retired the next three batters, ending it with back-to-back strikeouts to give him 11 for the game.
“He was extremely efficient throughout the game,” Litton said. “He ran into a little bit of trouble in the sixth, but he continued to pound the zone regardless of the outcome. And then once he got past that, he was back cruising again.”
College Station took a 2-0 lead in the third inning with plenty of help from the Spartans. Porter starting pitcher Jace Russell hit junior Max Childress with a pitch and walked senior Josh Alexander, junior Michael Elko and Fowler to force in a run. McMillan relieved Russell, and Scamardo hit a sacrifice fly off him for another run.
“We battled deep in the counts again,” Litton said. “There were a lot of foul balls with two strikes, working the counts.”
College Station had only seven hits in the series, but it had five walks and a hit batsman in both games. McMillan pitched a stressful seventh inning Friday, needing 32 pitches to escape a one-out bases-loaded jam. That seemed to take its toll Friday.
“He was struggling [in the sixth], and they just hit the ball,” Porter coach Wayne Ralph said. “He got a little tired. He was at 50-some [pitches] today. He probably didn’t have the snap on his curve that he had when he first came out there. But they hit the ball. They’re a good team.”
NOTES — Binderup struck out two in each of the first three innings. “The plan was to come out and establish the fastball on the outer third,” Binderup said. “We knew they’d have a hard time hitting the outside pitch.” Binderup added a breaking pitch the second time through the lineup. “Starting in the second and third innings, I was throwing a curveball/slider,” Binderup said. “Just locating that was throwing them off-balance when I’d throw the fastball.” ... Binderup twice picked off runners, but the first baseman dropped the throw on the first one and the runner beat the throw to second the other time.
College Station 4, New Caney Porter 2
Porter 000 002 0 — 2 5 0
College Station 002 002 X — 4 4 1
Jace Russell, Chase McMillan (3) and Seth Sherlock; Blake Binderup and Chanden Scamardo.
W — Binderup (9-2). L — McMillan.
Leading hitters — PORTER: Colby Christian 2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs; COLLEGE STATION: Binderup 1-3, RBI; Braden Fowler 1-2, RBI, BB, 2 SBs; Scamardo 1-2, RBI; Colby Smart 1-2, BB.