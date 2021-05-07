College Station baseball team sweeps bi-district series against Kingwood Park

NAVASOTA — The College Station baseball team couldn’t seem to buy a hit in a pair of losses to Magnolia last week, but the Cougar bats came alive in a pair of wins over Kingwood Park on Friday afternoon in a Class 5A bi-district playoff series.

The offensive outburst, highlighted by timely hits and two towering home runs, helped the Cougars beat the Panthers 6-3 and 6-0. With the sweep, the Cougars (23-8-2) advance to the area round of the playoffs for the seventh straight postseason and will face the winner of Austin Anderson vs. Pflugerville Weiss.

“We looked at the stat sheet at the end of it and there were four strikeouts on the day by the Cougars, so lots of gritty, tough at-bats,” College Station coach Chris Litton said.

In Game 2, College Station’s third-base coach tried to get shortstop Michael Elko to call time at the plate with the bases loaded in the top of the second, but Elko didn’t hear the call. Not listening paid off as Elko launched a grand slam over the right-field fence for a 4-0 lead.

“We talked about producing, and up until that point, Mikey squared a ball and had a couple of rough at-bats in the first game,” Litton said. “He just gets in the middle of that fastball, and he’s pointing at me as he’s rounding first base, and all he was saying was ‘Produce!’”