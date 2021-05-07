College Station baseball team sweeps bi-district series against Kingwood Park

NAVASOTA — The College Station baseball team couldn’t seem to buy a hit in a pair of losses to Magnolia last week, but the Cougar bats came alive in a pair of wins over Kingwood Park on Friday afternoon in a Class 5A bi-district playoff series.
The offensive outburst, highlighted by timely hits and two towering home runs, helped the Cougars beat the Panthers 6-3 and 6-0. With the sweep, the Cougars (23-8-2) advance to the area round of the playoffs for the seventh straight postseason and will face the winner of Austin Anderson vs. Pflugerville Weiss.
“We looked at the stat sheet at the end of it and there were four strikeouts on the day by the Cougars, so lots of gritty, tough at-bats,” College Station coach Chris Litton said.
In Game 2, College Station’s third-base coach tried to get shortstop Michael Elko to call time at the plate with the bases loaded in the top of the second, but Elko didn’t hear the call. Not listening paid off as Elko launched a grand slam over the right-field fence for a 4-0 lead.
“We talked about producing, and up until that point, Mikey squared a ball and had a couple of rough at-bats in the first game,” Litton said. “He just gets in the middle of that fastball, and he’s pointing at me as he’s rounding first base, and all he was saying was ‘Produce!’”
Kingwood Park banged out 11 hits in Game 2, but College Station salvaged a shutout thanks to Blake Binderup and Luke Steward’s combined performance on the mound.
“Just being composed and of course having a couple of double plays helps out there,” Binderup said. “When we’re making plays like that, it’s going to change the game for us.”
The Cougars added a run in both the fifth and six innings to build a 6-0 lead. Danny Virgl’s grounder to first base was too slow for the Panthers to make a throw home, allowing a runner to score in the fifth. Chanden Scamardo then singled to left in the sixth to score Braden Fowler.
Scamardo’s two-out, two-run double to the left-field corner in the bottom of the sixth of Game 1 gave the Cougars the insurance they needed to hold onto a 6-3 win.
“I just knew if I got the runs in we would be good, get the team rolling a little bit and get some confidence going into the seventh,” Scamardo said.
Cole Broadus collected the win for the Cougars in Game 1, allowing three runs on seven hits and fanning seven over five innings. Max Childress secured the save, throwing two scoreless innings as he fooled several batters with his three-quarter delivery.
“Cole had a good curveball today and a change-up, threw a change-up for a strike to lefties and righties, which threw them off the fastball,” Scamardo said. “Max with the arm slot, it throws hitters off either way with the pitches, change-up and slider.”
The Cougars took a 2-0 lead in the second inning of Game 1. Josh Alexander ripped a grounder down the third-base line into the left-field corner, scoring Colby Smart from second. Two batters later, Dalton Carnes pushed an opposite-field single into right to plate Amar Tsengeg.
The Panthers got one back in the top of the third as catcher Jonas Holloway hit a RBI double into left field to cut the Cougars’ lead to 2-1.
College Station pushed its lead to 4-1 in the bottom half of the third as Binderup made the most of his designated hitter role, launching a two-run homer to left.
“Our approaches were just much better,” Binderup said. “More line drives, more base hits falling instead of giving away easy pop ups. Without giving them easy outs makes the game a lot harder for them and easier for us.”
Kingwood Park pushed one run across in both the fourth and fifth innings to get within 4-3, but Broadus found a way out of each inning stranding two Panthers each time.
“They’re the No. 6 ranked team in the state,” Litton said. “They swing the bats really well, and credit to Cole — there weren’t very many walks. There weren’t many free passes, so they had to earn everything they got, and that ended at a lot of dead ends because he’s making pitches and it turns out in our favor.”
Without knowing who the Cougars will play yet, Litton said he told his team after the game to celebrate the victories Friday but be prepared to get back to work in preparation for area.
“Getting past the first one is the toughest one,” Litton said. “There’s a lot of unknown because we didn’t have playoffs last year, and I think we brought back two guys that have any playoff experience. It was big just getting past that first one, so tonight it’s congratulations and we’ll worry about next week tomorrow.”
College Station 6
Kingwood Park 3
Kingwood Park 001 110 0 — 3 8 0
College Station 022 002 X — 6 12 1
W — Cole Broadus. L — Cayden Hart. S — Max Childress.
Leading hitters: COLLEGE STATION — Chanden Scamardo 2-4, 2 2B, 2 RBIs; Blake Binderup 2-4, HR, 2B, 2 RBIs, run; Josh Alexander 2-3, 2B, RBI. KINGWOOD PARK — Jonas Holloway 1-3, 2B, RBI; Marshall Burke 1-2, 2B, RBI.
College Station 6, Kingwood Park 0
College Station 040 011 0 — 6 6 0
Kingwood Park 000 000 0 — 0 11 0
W — Binderup. L — Ward.
Leading hitters: COLLEGE STATION — Michael Elko 1-4, HR, 4 RBIs; Braden Fowler 2-4, 2B, run; Chanden Scamardo 1-2, RBI.