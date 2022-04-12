College Station baseball team snaps losing skid with win over Waller

Pitching led the way for the College Station baseball team in the Cougars’ 2-0 win over Waller on Tuesday night in District 19-5A play at Cougar Field.

Waller was unable to muster much off College Station starter Ryland Urbanczyk, who allowed three hits and struck out six in six innings. Max Childress collected the save for the Cougars after striking out the side in the seventh.

“Ryland Urbanczyk set the tone for us, and we played defense behind him, so that takes a lot of pressure off of everybody when he steps up and gets it done on the bump for us, and we play some defense behind him,” College Station coach Chris Litton said.

The Cougars started last week in first place of 19-5A, but three losses in five days sent College Station down into a tie for fourth with rival A&M Consolidated. Tuesday’s win put the Cougars (12-9, 7-4) back on track for one of 19-5A’s four coveted playoff spots.

“They’re frustrated that they lost, but nothing’s changed,” Litton said. “Everybody’s still showing up, working hard, working fast, working with urgency, the same things we’ve been doing all year. The consistency and the experience that we have makes a difference in those moments, because there is no panic button. It is what it is, but you’ve just got to go back to work and keep doing the things that make us successful.”

Hits were hard to come by for both sides with the wind blowing in hard due to storms raging across the northern counties of the Brazos Valley. The Cougars and Bulldogs had just three hits apiece. The Cougars often put the ball in play, but most of the action amounted to routine grounders or liners that died in the wind.

“It’s one of those nights where you’ve got an 18 mph wind coming in, and all balls put in play are just going to hang up and they’re going to die, so defensively, you make a mistake and that could be the difference in the game,” Litton said. “We played good defense, so fortunately it didn’t cost us tonight.”

College Station was able to manufacture runs with timely swings.

The Cougars scored one run in the bottom of the first without getting a hit. Blake Jones beat a throw to first on a double-play attempt, allowing Rylan Deming to score. Waller starter Eli Stewart was pulled after facing just six batters in the opening frame, walking four of them.

In the third inning, Blake Binderup blasted a towering home run that seemed to hang up in the wind but carried well over the left-field fence to give the Cougars a 2-0 lead.

“We had a fast start,” Litton said. “Scored early in the first, scored another run in the third and again, that just settled us in and everybody kind of looked around and it was business as usual.”

College Station will play at Waller at 7 p.m. Friday. The Cougars eye a series sweep before facing Brenham next week.

College Station 2, Waller 0

Waller;000;000;0;—;0;3;1

College Station;101;000;x;—;2;3;1

W — Ryland Urbanczyk. L — Eli Stewart. S — Max Childress.

Leading hitters: WALLER — Ryan Beaty 1-3, 2B; Cooper Samples 1-3; Justen Gabaldon 1-2. COLLEGE STATION — Blake Binderup 2-3, HR, RBI, run; Blake Jones 1-3, RBI; Rylan Deming 0-1, run.

Next: College Station at Waller, 7 p.m. Friday

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.