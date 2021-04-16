College Station baseball team shuts out Katy Paetow

The College Station baseball team beat Katy Paetow 14-0 in five innings Friday night.

With the win, the Cougars (18-6-2, 7-3) maintained third place in the District 19-5A standings. Magnolia (19-8, 9-1) holds a two-game lead over College Station in first place. Brenham (22-4, 8-2) stayed in second place with a 3-2 win over A&M Consolidated.

Blake Binderup picked up the win on the mound for the Cougars, striking out nine over four innings.

At the plate, College Station’s Chanden Scamardo went 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Colby Smart had a triple and two RBIs, while Mikey Elko went 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs. Max Childress, Braden Fowler and Brayden Jones also drove in runs for the Cougars.

College Station travels to College Park for a nondistrict game at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Cougars continue 19-5A play against Waller next week.