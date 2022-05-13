College Station baseball team rolls to 12-0 victory over Austin Anderson to even area series

WEIMAR — The College Station baseball team seems to be its best with the season on the line, and Friday night the Cougars arguably were never better.

College Station rolled to a 12-0 victory over the Austin Anderson Trojans to even their best-of-3 Class 5A area playoff series at a game each. The deciding game will be back at Veterans Memorial Park at 7 p.m. Saturday.

College Station (19-13) banged out 13 hits, scoring in every inning but one to run-rule Austin Anderson (27-6-1) after five innings. Every College Station starter had a hit except for Cristian Lopez, who walked twice and got hit by a pitch to reach base three times. Winning pitcher Ryland Urbanczyk led the way with a trio of doubles, and Blake Binderup added a three-run homer for a 6-0 load that put the Cougars on cruise control.

College Station was outhit 12-8 in Friday night’s 6-5 loss in eight innings, never leading as the Trojans scored in each of the first three innings. This time the Cougars got the early jump, surprisingly after the game started late because the earlier game ran long as San Antonio Central Catholic beat Houston St. Pius 17-2 in a TAPPS Division I regional game.

“They knocked the ball around the yard, and our kids sat there and watched it happen,” College Station coach Chris Litton said. “Really, we were ready for that moment as far as swinging the bats, because we do go deep with a lot of kids who can swing it. We just haven’t put it together top to bottom.”

They did Friday.

College Station started fast with Michael Elko and Riley Demming getting back-to-back singles, though Austin Anderson left fielder Gus Begert almost made a diving catch of Elko’s dying popup. Elko and Demming both scored on Urbanczyk’s line-drive double. Dalton Carnes brought home Urbanczyk with a double just inside the third-base bag, becoming the first Cougar to pull the baseball against Austin Anderson starting left-hander Connor Clifton.

“That three-spot in the first inning really, really helped out,” Urbanczyk said. “We just had a lot of momentum. I had a lot of confidence going out there on the mound.”

Elko and Demming set the table again in the second inning with a walk and single, respectively. Texas A&M signee Binderup hit the first pitch of his at-bat for a three-run home run, his eighth homer of the season. The blast bounced high off the scoreboard beyond the left-field fence for a 6-0 lead. College Station pushed the lead to 7-0 on Urbanczyk’s second double and Tyler Abdulla’s opposite-field bloop single.

College Station added four runs in the fourth with Urbanczyk hitting his last double, while Abdulla and Max Childress each had RBI singles. No. 9-hole hitter Blake Jones, who had a single in the third, added a sacrifice fly.

“There were a lot of hard-hit balls tonight, even outs,” Litton said.

Urbanczyk (6-2) struck out six and walked three.

“I let them put the ball in play and kept my pitch count down,” the Rice signee said.

He walked two in the fourth but bounced back for a strikeout and got a fly ball to end the inning.

“I was overthrowing a little bit. My mechanics shifted a little bit,” the right-hander said. “I was striding a little bit short, but once I got that down, everything clicked. I was really smooth and efficient and in rhythm, and that’s when I found the zone.”

The fourth was the only inning Urbanczyk threw more than 15 pitches.

“He did a great job pacing us on the mound tonight,” Litton said. “[Austin Anderson] did a good job last night and in the first inning of this game of getting their leadoff runner on.”

Austin Anderson’s leadoff hitter Ed Small singled in the first, but the Trojans couldn’t bring him around. Urbanczyk walked the leadoff hitter in the fourth, but by then the Cougars led 11-0.

“Getting the leadoff guy out took pressure off our defense,” Litton said.

• NOTES — College Station third baseman Childress took a cleat in the hand when Austin Anderson stole a base in the fourth. Childress left the game, but Litton said he will be fine. ... Austin Anderson will be the home team for the deciding game.

College Station 12, Austin Anderson 0

College Station;340;41;—;12;13;1

Austin Anderson;000;00;—;0;2;0

Ryland Urbanczyk and Cristian Lopez; Connor Clifton, Grayson Sweeny (3), Drew Mierl (5) and Cogan McBride.

W — Urbanczyk (6-2). L — Clifton.

HR — Blake Binderup, College Station (8th).

Leading hitters — COLLEGE STATION: Urbanczyk 3-3, 2 RBIs; Ryan Demming 2-4; Dalton Carnes 2-4, RBI, 2B; Tyler Abdulla 2-3, 3 RBIs.

