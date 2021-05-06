College Station baseball team ready for bi-district playoffs against Kingwood Park

NOTES — The series winner advances to play the Austin Anderson vs. Pflugerville Weiss winner. ... College Station’s prom is Saturday. ... Kingwood Park made the state tournament in 2018, the best showing in program history. It lost in the semifinals 3-2 in eight innings to Northwest Eaton, the eventual state champion. ... After beating Kingwood Park two years ago, College Station was swept in area by Georgetown, which was the state runner-up. ... Kingwood Park head coach Bruce Cox is 216-130-1 in 10 seasons, including 192-94-1 at Kingwood Park. ... Kingwood Park has six players committed or signed to play at the next level — shortstop/pitcher King and catcher Jonas Holloway (UTSA), Ward (Angelina), first base/catcher CJ Schoettlin (Angelina), infielder/pitcher Jack Fulton (Rhodes) and center fielder Tyler May (Howard Junior College). ... The College Station baseball team raised $23,954 in its VsCancer campaign for children battling Pediatric Brain Cancer, surpassing its goal of $18,000.