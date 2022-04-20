College Station baseball team raising money to fight pediatric brain cancer

The College Station baseball team is closing in on its goal of raising $25,000 to help children battling pediatric brain cancer. The Cougars, who are part of the Vs. Cancer Campaign, have raised $23,020 as of noon Wednesday. That’s second to Bradley University’s baseball team ($25,600). College Station senior infielder/pitcher Max Childress has had donations from 38 people, and sophomore catcher/infielder Clark Harvey has raised a team-best $3,116.

The team is holding special activities for the fundraiser before its District 19-5A game against Brenham at 7 p.m. Friday at Cougar Field. Families and survivors will throw out ceremonial first pitches at 6:45 p.m. The team is urging fans to wear yellow. The concessions will be selling $10 pizzas from Napa Flats and $5 snow cones from Kona Ice. There will be a dunk tank starting at 4 p.m. with throws for $1.