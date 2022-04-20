 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
College Station baseball team raising money to fight pediatric brain cancer

The College Station baseball team is closing in on its goal of raising $25,000 to help children battling pediatric brain cancer. The Cougars, who are part of the Vs. Cancer Campaign, have raised $23,020 as of noon Wednesday. That’s second to Bradley University’s baseball team ($25,600). College Station senior infielder/pitcher Max Childress has had donations from 38 people, and sophomore catcher/infielder Clark Harvey has raised a team-best $3,116.

The team is holding special activities for the fundraiser before its District 19-5A game against Brenham at 7 p.m. Friday at Cougar Field. Families and survivors will throw out ceremonial first pitches at 6:45 p.m. The team is urging fans to wear yellow. The concessions will be selling $10 pizzas from Napa Flats and $5 snow cones from Kona Ice. There will be a dunk tank starting at 4 p.m. with throws for $1.

