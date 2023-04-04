The College Station baseball team lost to Montgomery 9-5 and 1-0 in a District 21-5A doubleheader Tuesday at Cougar Field. The Cougars fell to 12-10 overall and 3-5 in district, while Montgomery improved to 10-12-1 overall and 3-5 in district.
College Station baseball team loses two to Montgomery
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
