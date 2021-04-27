College Station baseball team loses to Magnolia in 19-5A matchup

With a District 19-5A title on the line, the Magnolia baseball team didn’t waste time putting up runs in its 4-1 victory over College Station at Cougar Field on Tuesday night.

College Station (19-7, 9-4) fell to third in the district standings as Magnolia (20-9, 11-2) clinched at least a share of the championship. Brenham moved into second by itself with a 9-0 win over Magnolia West. Brenham (24-5,10-3) could split the title with Magnolia with a win and Bulldog loss Friday in the regular season finale. If Brenham loses and College Station wins, the Cougars would take the No. 2 seed for the playoffs.

Magnolia got started early when Cameron Nickens slammed a single to bring in Mitch Hall from third and advance Tyler Middleton to second in the first inning. Tyce Armstrong was then hit by a pitch to load the bases with one out. The Bulldogs took a 2-0 lead on Kyle Beckstead’s sacrifice fly, and College Station’s starting pitcher Luke Steward escaped the inning with a strikeout and pop out.

College Station couldn’t find a rhythm offensively as Armstrong stranded a runner in the first and retired the Cougars in order in the second.

The Bulldogs added two more runs in the third on a throwing error that could’ve ended the inning as Armstrong and Beckstead scored on the play.