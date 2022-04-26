College Station baseball team grabs crucial district win over A&M Consolidated

Dalton Carnes is known for clutch catches as a wide receiver during football season, but the senior showed his impact on the diamond with a three-RBI performance in College Station’s 6-4 victory over A&M Consolidated in District 19-5A baseball action at Tiger Field on Tuesday night.

The Cougars (14-11, 9-6) will try to sweep the two-game series and clinch the district’s final playoff spot in the regular-season finale at home at 7 p.m. Friday. Consol could force a tiebreaker with a win.

“The message has just been stick to our processes,” Cougar head coach Chris Litton said. “... For seven innings of baseball tonight, we did that. We stayed in our dugout, stayed within ourselves, and we’re in control of situations within the game.”

Carnes broke a 1-1 tie with a triple to left field that caught the tip of his bat on a 2-2 count. Consol’s Wesley Bedeker dove for the ball, but it bounced in front of his glove and rolled to the fence, which gave Blake Binderup and pinch runner Aidan DeLeon time to run home for a 3-1 lead.

“It was definitely exciting seeing that,” Carnes said, “because off the bat I didn’t know whether it was going to be down or not. It was definitely exciting seeing him dive for it and end up missing it. That was big time.”

Carnes also drove in College Station’s first run in the opening inning on a one-out double to left field.

Consol tied the game at 1 in the third when Bedeker scored on Trace Meadows’ grounder to second base.

Carnes eventually got his chance to cross home plate on Tyler Abdalla’s single in the sixth.

“Dalton sparked it for us tonight,” Litton said. “Our first three runs that we scored, he knocked them in. Production in the middle of the order right there is huge, so it took some pressure off some other guys.”

Carnes went 3 for 4. Binderup also went 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Binderup gave College Station a three-run lead in the fifth after bringing in Major Coronado on a single to left field. The single came on Binderup’s ninth pitch from Kyle Collins, who had relieved Consol starter Hunter Bond moments earlier.

Binderup capped the night by slamming a solo home run to center field to lead off the seventh.

“We put up some runs there late and showed some character. We just couldn’t keep them off the scoreboard,” Consol head coach Ryan Lennerton said. “They just kept scoring a run or two, and good for them. That’s what they should do. We have a couple of stops there, maybe it’s different, but I thought our guys did a good job coming back and staying in the game.”

The Tigers (13-9-2, 8-7) tried mounting a comeback with a three-run sixth, but relief pitcher Max Childress kept Consol at bay.

Consol put two runners on base in the bottom of the sixth with a single and double from Nathan Hodge and Christian Letendre, respectively. Hodge and Letendre scored on wild pitches, and Carson Kerbel later came home on a single to center field by Chase Sodolak to cut the Cougars’ lead to 5-4 and force a pitching change. Childress relieved starter Ryland Urbanczyk and got the final out on a strikeout.

After Binderup’s homer, Childress got College Station out of seventh-inning jam once Consol loaded the bases on Letendre’s one-out walk on a full count. Litton visited the mound but kept Childress in, and the senior rose to the challenge, getting the final two outs on a strikeout and a fly out to left field.

“He came in and did a great job,” Litton said of Childress. “Worked out of a jam there in the seventh. He gave up a couple of hits that just got through, but he handled it, did a good job and kept competing on the mound.”

Childress pitched 1 1/3 innings, allowing one hit and striking out two. Urbanczyk pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing five hits and striking out seven.

Sodolak went 2 for 3 to lead Consol at the plate. Bond pitched four innings and Collins pitched two with each allowing three hits. Gage Dorris pitched one inning, allowing two hits and striking out two.

“It’s definitely important coming in and getting this one first,” Carnes said, “because it takes a little bit of pressure off of us. Obviously if they win this game, then we’re going back home, and it’s a must-win game.”

NOTES — Brenham beat Waller 6-3 on Tuesday to clinch one of 19-5A’s playoff spots. After Tuesday’s games, Magnolia led the district at 11-4 followed by Brenham (10-5), Magnolia West (10-6), College Station (9-6) and Consol (8-7). Magnolia, Brenham and Magnolia West have clinched three of the league’s four playoff spots.

College Station 6, A&M Consolidated 4

College Station;010;211;1;—;6;8;0

Consol;001;003;0;—;4;6;0

Next: Consol at College Station, 7 p.m. Friday

