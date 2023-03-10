The College Station baseball team lost to No. 9 The Woodlands 2-1. Holden Hering started on the mound for the Cougars and pitched six innings, allowing seven hits and two runs with one walk.
College Station baseball team falls to No. 9 The Woodlands 2-1
