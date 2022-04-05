College Station baseball team falls to Magnolia 5-4 in 11 innings

A quiet night at the plate heated up in the final frames, but the College Station bats got hot too late in a 5-4 loss to Magnolia in 11 innings on Tuesday night in District 19-5A play.

A 10-inning stalemate made a sharp turn in Magnolia’s favor in the top of the 11th. TJ Peters turned on a pitch and sent it over the left field fence for a two-run home run for a 3-1 lead. The Bulldogs blew it open two batters later with another two-run homer off the left field foul pole from Garrison Hefner to put them ahead 5-1.

College Station’s Max Childress was strong in relief for the Cougars but took the loss after throwing 4 1/3 innings. Childress challenged Bulldog batters with his off-speed pitches, striking out seven.

Things got interesting when the Cougars cut Magnolia’s lead to 5-4 in the bottom of the 11th. Ryland Urbanczyk had an RBI single to make it a three-run game. Magnolia dropped a game-sealing fly ball three batters later, allowing College Station to score two more, but the Bulldogs were able to fend off College Station’s comeback attempt.

“It’s always tough, but that’s part of the game,” College Station coach Chris Litton said. “There are winners and there are losers, and tonight we came up on the short end of the stick.”

The ballpark played like a graveyard for hitters on both sides almost the entire night with the wind blowing in and pitchers from each team holding firm on the mound despite each side working deep into their respective bullpens. College Station mustered just three hits in the first 10 innings and combined for 12 strikeouts at the plate.

“We just didn’t get it done,” Litton said. “We hit a few balls hard here and there but never really sprayed anything together. That’s part of the game. Sometimes the bats are down, and you’ve got to pick it up. Defensively and on the mound, we did a really good job tonight, but we just couldn’t get it to break through before they got that four spot.”

College Station scratched across the first run of the game in the bottom of the second thanks to a Magnolia miscue. Childress brought home courtesy runner Major Coronado from third on a groundout to the shortstop. Coronado advanced to third on an errant pickoff attempt that allowed him to take two bases.

Magnolia tied the game at 1 in the top of the fifth as a Bulldog baserunner scored on a wild pitch. Urbanczyk, College Station’s starting pitcher, was pulled after the frame finishing with no decision. He struck out four, allowing just two hits while walking five.

The game then entered a stalemate until Peters and Hefner hammered pitches over the fence.

With the loss, College Station slipped to second in the 19-5A standings. The Cougars will wrap up this week’s series against Magnolia on the road at 7 p.m. Friday.

“Every game that we’re going to be in from here on out is going to be a dogfight, and it’s not going to be easy,” Litton said. “Toughness needs to be there. We’ve got to be focused on every pitch, and we can’t take pitches off right now, because we’re going to be playing opponents that have been battle-tested, and they’re good.”

Magnolia 5, College Station 4 (11 innings)

Magnolia 000 010 000 04 — 5 6 3

College Station 010 000 000 03 — 4 5 0

W — Ashton Bassett. L — Max Childress. S — TJ Peters.

Leading hitters: MAGNOLIA — TJ Peters 3-5, HR, 2 RBIs; Garrison Hefner 1-4, HR, 2 RBIs. COLLEGE STATION — Ryland Urbanczyk 2-4, RBI; Blake Binderup 1-5, 2B.

Next: College Station at Magnolia, Friday at 7 p.m.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.