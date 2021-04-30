College Station baseball team drops regular-season finale to Magnolia, takes third in 19-5A

A lack of offensive prowess kept the College Station baseball team from having a chance at a comeback win over Magnolia in a 3-0 loss to the Bulldogs in District 19-5A action Friday night at Travis Field.

With the loss, the Cougars (21-8-2, 9-5) finished third in the final 19-5A standings and will face either Kingwood Park or Montgomery Lake Creek in the Class 5A bi-district playoffs next week. Magnolia (21-9, 12-2) clinched the 19-5A title outright with the win.

“Losing sucks, but a district championship is not a state championship, and ultimately that’s what we’re doing,” College Station coach Chris Litton said. “And are we in good shape to do that? Absolutely. It starts one game at a time, and we’re just looking forward to the opportunity next week to play our first-round opponent, either Lake Creek or Kingwood Park. The Cougars will be ready.”

College Station managed just two hits Friday — a single to right field by Michael Elko in the third inning and a pinch-hit single by Danny Virgl down the right-field line in the sixth. The Cougars hit the ball well most of the night but often hit it into the teeth of the Bulldog defense. Friday’s two-hit performance came after Magnolia held College Station to just one hit Tuesday.