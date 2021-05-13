College Station baseball team drops area series opener to Austin Anderson

AUSTIN — A trio of two-out, two-run rallies allowed the Austin Anderson baseball team to get past the College Station Cougars 6-3 in Game 1 of their Class 5A area playoff series Thursday night at Nelson Field.
With the loss, College Station (23-9-2) will have to win two games Friday to advance to the regional quarterfinals for the first time since 2016 when the Cougars made the state semifinals. The Cougars and Trojans will play Game 2 of the best-of-3 series at 5 p.m. Friday at The Ranch in Franklin. If the Cougars win, Game 3 will follow.
Getting off the field was problematic all night for the College Station defense as Anderson scored all of its runs with two outs.
“The story of tonight was that we didn’t get it done defensively,” College Station coach Chris Litton said. “You can’t play defense like that in the playoffs and expect to win games, but the good news is we get to wake up tomorrow and we’ve got a series and we’ve got Game 2 at our place.”
College Station tried to mount a seventh-inning rally as Dalton Carnes scored from third on a balk followed by a triple to right-center field by Mikey Elko, but those were the only cards the Cougars had up their sleeves.
Anderson struck first in the third inning for a 2-0 lead. The Cougars almost got out of the frame without allowing a run when first baseman Josh Alexander just missed a leaping grab for the third out. On the next at-bat, Anderson’s Joey Baran blasted an RBI double to right, and the Trojans scored the second run on an error.
Anderson added two more runs with another two-out rally in the fifth to extend its lead to 4-0.
The Trojans scored on an infield single that knocked out College Station starter Cole Broadus, who took the loss after throwing 4 2/3 innings. Reliever Braden Fowler took over, and Anderson later added a run on a bases-loaded walk.
College Station clawed back in the sixth, cutting Anderson’s lead to 4-2. Colby Smart plated the first run with an opposite-field single to left field. Pinch-hitter Danny Virgl added the second run on an RBI groundout to third base.
The Cougars couldn’t muster much else at the plate, however, as Anderson’s ace Aidan Johnson threw 6 1/3 strong innings to earn the win.
“Offensively, I think it was tough getting through the first time in the order with [Johnson] because he was hitting with three pitches and we were trying to figure it out,” Litton said. “I feel like once we got our bearings the second time through, we did some really good things, and they made plays in spots.”
Anderson added its last two runs in the bottom of the sixth. Again, it appeared the Cougars would get out of the inning unscathed, but the Trojans’ Blake Coleman hit a towering infield fly that College Station couldn’t corral. That led to two Trojan runs.
College Station junior Blake Binderup will start on the mound in Game 2 as the Cougars face elimination.
“Emotionally when you get beat it’s tough, and the main thing is come down off that high with some of that negativity and start pulling back together as a group,” Litton said, “making sure that we can learn from the mistakes that we made but also move on as a team and make sure that we keep that tight-knit group together, so that we can show up tomorrow as a unit ready to rock and roll in Game 2.”
Austin Anderson 6, College Station 3
College Station 000 002 1— 3 5 2
Austin Anderson 002 022 X— 6 6 1
W — Aidan Johnson. L — Cole Broadus.
Leading hitters: COLLEGE STATION — Dalton Carnes 2-3, 2B, run; Braden Fowler 1-4, run; Mikey Elko 1-4, 3B. ANDERSON — Aidan Johnson 2-4, 2 RBIs; Reid Garcia 2-3, 2B, 2 runs.