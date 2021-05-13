College Station baseball team drops area series opener to Austin Anderson

AUSTIN — A trio of two-out, two-run rallies allowed the Austin Anderson baseball team to get past the College Station Cougars 6-3 in Game 1 of their Class 5A area playoff series Thursday night at Nelson Field.

With the loss, College Station (23-9-2) will have to win two games Friday to advance to the regional quarterfinals for the first time since 2016 when the Cougars made the state semifinals. The Cougars and Trojans will play Game 2 of the best-of-3 series at 5 p.m. Friday at The Ranch in Franklin. If the Cougars win, Game 3 will follow.

Getting off the field was problematic all night for the College Station defense as Anderson scored all of its runs with two outs.

“The story of tonight was that we didn’t get it done defensively,” College Station coach Chris Litton said. “You can’t play defense like that in the playoffs and expect to win games, but the good news is we get to wake up tomorrow and we’ve got a series and we’ve got Game 2 at our place.”

College Station tried to mount a seventh-inning rally as Dalton Carnes scored from third on a balk followed by a triple to right-center field by Mikey Elko, but those were the only cards the Cougars had up their sleeves.