College Station baseball team beats Rudder 13-1 to open 19-5A

Once the College Station baseball team got hot, there was no cooling off the Cougars as they cruised to a 13-1 victory over Rudder at Ranger Field in both teams’ District 19-5A opener on Tuesday night.

“Overall we competed really well,” Cougar head coach Chris Litton said. “Blake Binderup started for us and got the ball in the zone and got us in the dugout. Early on we competed very hard and finally broke it open in the third inning with the big four spot, and then after we just continue to hit the ball hard.”

Binderup had back-to-back strikeouts to end the first inning. The Cougars found their footing at the plate shortly after, scoring four runs in the top of the third as Rudder’s infield struggled.

Tyler Abdalla and leadoff hitter Dalton Carnes got on base on a single to left field and a dropped third strike, respectively. Shorstop Mikey Elko then drove in Adballa’s pinch runner Rylan Deming on a single to center field, and Binderup brought in two more runs on another single to left field.