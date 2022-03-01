College Station baseball team beats Rudder 13-1 to open 19-5A

Once the College Station baseball team got hot, there was no cooling off the Cougars as they cruised to a 13-1 victory over Rudder at Ranger Field in both teams’ District 19-5A opener on Tuesday night.
“Overall we competed really well,” Cougar head coach Chris Litton said. “Blake Binderup started for us and got the ball in the zone and got us in the dugout. Early on we competed very hard and finally broke it open in the third inning with the big four spot, and then after we just continue to hit the ball hard.”
Binderup had back-to-back strikeouts to end the first inning. The Cougars found their footing at the plate shortly after, scoring four runs in the top of the third as Rudder’s infield struggled.
Tyler Abdalla and leadoff hitter Dalton Carnes got on base on a single to left field and a dropped third strike, respectively. Shorstop Mikey Elko then drove in Adballa’s pinch runner Rylan Deming on a single to center field, and Binderup brought in two more runs on another single to left field.
Ryland Urbanczyk got hit by a pitch to join Major Coronado, Binderup’s pinch runner, on base. After a mound visit, Rudder kept starter Brayton Davis on the mound, and he responded, retiring three straight Cougars to limit the damage. College Station added one run over that stretch on a sacrifice bunt by Blake Jones to bring in Coronado.
“There were mistakes, but we did capitalize when the mistake was made,” Litton said. “So that was good to see.”
Elko helped lead the Cougar charge, going 3 for 4 with four RBIS. He drove in the Cougars’ lone run in the fourth and two runs in their five-run fifth inning, both on singles.
“There were a lot of two-out RBIs,” Litton said. “Mikey Elko had four RBIs tonight, and I think they were all with two outs.”
College Station had a chance to end the game via the run rule in the bottom of the fifth after taking a 10-0 lead earlier in the top half of the inning as Deming, Elko and Binderup combined for four RBIs. One run scored on a wild pitch.
Rudder stayed alive with its only run as Austin Carpio scored on a two-out wild pitch after drawing a walk. College Station’s Luke Steward, who relieved Binderup, closed the inning with a strikeout.
Binderup pitched four innings, allowing one hit.
Following a scoreless sixth, the Cougars added three insurance runs in the seventh. Urbanczyk sent a single to center field and brought in Carnes with the bases loaded. Deming then singled in Binderup with Elko scoring on a fielding error for a 13-1 lead.
Deming went 2 for 3 with two RBIs off the bench, followed by Carnes (2 for 4) and Binderup (1 for 3, three RBIs).
“We had some guys that started off on the bench and came in and had some big at-bats,” Litton said while singling out Deming and Coronado. “That was nice. Everybody just locked into the game, and it was a great team win.”
College Station 13, Rudder 1
College Station;004;150;3;—;13;12;0
Rudder;000;010;0;—;1;1;3
W — Blake Binderup. L — Brayton Davis.
Next: College Station at Lufkin tournament, Thursday-Saturday; Rudder at Harker Heights, Thursday