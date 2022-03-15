College Station baseball team beats Katy Paetow 5-4

A steady approach aided the College Station baseball team in its 5-4 win over Katy Paetow in District 19-5A play Tuesday night at Cougar Field.

The Cougars (7-6, 2-1) scratched across a single run in each of the first five innings as their patience pushed them past the Panthers (9-7, 0-3).

“Paetow played us tough tonight,” College Station coach Chris Litton said. “They put the ball in the zone with their pitchers, and they made us execute to score runs, and we did. We scored enough runs to win that game.”

Paetow scored three runs in the sixth inning to pull within 5-4, but Holden Hering closed things out for the Cougars in the seventh and picked up a save after inducing a trio of groundouts to end the game.

College Station starter Ryland Urbanczyk threw five innings, allowing one run on two hits while striking out seven. After allowing three base runners in the first inning, Urbanczyk held Paetow to just three runners combined over the next four innings.

“Ryland Urbanczyk starting the game, pitched extremely well, threw five innings,” Litton said. “And then Holden Hering coming in at the end, a freshman, and just commanding the game for the last five outs ... that was pretty impressive. I really enjoyed the way that they handled adversity as a group tonight and overcame a tough sixth inning where we gave up the three spot.”

Paetow pushed across the game’s first run in the opening frame as Garrett Smith singled through the left side to score a runner from second, giving the Panthers a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom half of the first, Urbanczyk tied the game at 1 by plating Mikey Elko on a sacrifice fly to center field.

In the second inning, Consol’s Major Coronado grounded into a double play, but Blake Jones was able to cross the plate prior to Paetow’s tag on a Cougar runner at second base for the third out for a 2-1 lead.

Blake Binderup’s towering solo home run to left field put College Station ahead 3-1 in the third. Bindeup blasted another solo shot in the fifth to add some much-needed insurance.

“There were a lot of guys filling roles and understanding their roles and getting their jobs done,” Litton said. “Obviously, you’ve got Blake Binderup who hit the two bombs tonight. The first-pitch fastball that he hit over the left-field fence is still probably going, and then you got the curveball that he hit over the left-center field fence, and that was just impressive that he was able to get enough juice on it to get it out of this field.”

The Cougars and Panthers will wrap up their two-game district series at 7 p.m. Thursday at Paetow. Litton said he’s looking for focus from the Cougars in Thursday’s game.

“One thing about 19-5A is there’s good baseball,” Litton said. “At every stop there’s going to be a good baseball game, so you better be ready. You can’t overlook any team on any night in 19-5A.”

College Station 5, Katy Paetow 4

Katy Paetow;100;003;0;—;4;5;0

College Station;111;110;x;—;5;6;1

W — Urbanczyk. L — Velasquez. S — Hering.

Leading hitters: COLLEGE STATION — Blake Binderup 2-2, 2 HR, 2 RBIs; Blake Jones 1-2, run; Major Coronado 1-3, RBI; Mikey Elko 1-3, run; Rylan Deming 1-3, run. KATY PAETOW — Scott 1-3, 2B, run; Tillman 1-4, 2B, run; Smith 1-3, RBI, run; Campos 1-3, run.

Next: College Station at Katy Paetow, 7 p.m. Thursday

