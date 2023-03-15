The plan for College Station’s Cade Bennett in the bottom of the seventh was to lay down a bunt to advance two runners. Instead Bennett’s sacrifice bunt turned into the game-winning play as an overthrow by Brenham allowed the Cougars to win 2-1 in District 21-5A baseball action Wednesday at Cougar Field.

“Just a selfless performance from our players,” College Station head coach Chris Litton said. “[They] stepped up big in spots as a team and got it done.”

With the score tied at 1, the Cougars (11-5, 2-0) started the bottom of the seventh the same way the way they finished it as leadoff man Tyler Abdalla reached on an error. The same thing happened for Paul Padron, who reached base on a ball that got past the third baseman and rolled down the line.

With two runners on and no outs, Brenham’s third error of the game came at the most inopportune time as Bennett came to the plate and ended it on the first pitch that he saw. Abdalla scored on Bennett’s sacrifice bunt thanks to the error.

The Cubs (13-7, 0-2) didn’t make an error until the seventh.

Brenham starting pitcher Dawson Keim went the distance, holding College Station to four hits.

Matching him on the mound was a trio of pitchers for College Station as the Cougars turned to Holden Hering, Benjamin Patranella and Blake Jones. They combined to give up seven hits and one run while striking out seven. Hering pitched 4 1/3 innings, while Patranella pitched an inning and Jones got the win in 1 2/3 innings of work.

“We worked out of four jams today and only gave up one run,” Litton said. “Performance on the mound from our pitching staff, [Holden Hering], [Benjamin Patranella] and Blake Jones coming in and getting the win and then obviously [Aidan DeLeon] yesterday, between those four guys on the mound they did a great job getting the ball in the zone for us and giving us a chance. Played some solid defense behind them and backed them up and that’s kind of this group. They play hard for each other.”

The Cougars took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI single by Adballa. Blake Jones led off the inning by reaching safely on a dropped third strike. He stole second then scored on Adballa’s single.

Brenham responded in the fifth thanks to a clutch RBI triple by Drake Bentke with two outs, driving in Lane Sparks after his double and steal of third. The Cubs couldn’t bring Bentke home though as a strikeout ended the inning.

Both teams will take a break the rest of the week before returning to action at 7 p.m. Tuesday with College Station at Magnolia and Brenham at A&M Consolidated.