College Station baseball team beats Brenham to force third-place tie in 19-5A

BRENHAM — The College Station baseball team held on for a 6-5 win over Brenham in District 19-5A action Tuesday night at Fireman’s Park.

With the win, the Cougars pulled into a tie for third in the district standings with the Cubs.

College Station led 6-0, but Brenham scored two runs in the sixth inning and three in the seventh to pull within one run. The Cubs had runners on second and third base in the seventh, but Amar Tsengeng ended the threat with a strikeout to pick up the save. Ryland Urbanczyk earned the win on the mound for the Cougars. He pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing one run with nine strikeouts

At the plate, Dalton Carnes led the Cougars with a 2 for 3 night, driving in a run. Blake Binderup went 2 for 4 with a double. Mikey Elko went 1 for 4 with a home run, and Wilson Stapp went 1 for 3 with an RBI.

College Station will host Brenham in the second game of the district series at 7 p.m. Friday.