BRENHAM — College Station’s KJ Cross went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, and Aidan DeLeon struck out eight over five innings to help the Cougar baseball team beat Brenham 3-1 on Tuesday in District 21-5A.

DeLeon allowed one run on one hit over five innings, while Benjamin Patranella struck out two over two shutout innings.

College Station’s Drew Smasal also had an RBI single as the Cougars improved to 10-5 overall.