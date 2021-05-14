College Station baseball team beats Austin Anderson twice to claim area playoff series

“We’re really not sure what he calls those pitches,” Litton said. “We call them Frisbees from the dugout, but, man, what a special competitor. He competes at a whole other level. The defense has a lot of confidence in Max. It’s really special to watch.”

Childress, who was able to sneak in several fastballs for called strikes or late swings, was pitching almost as fast as he got the ball back from the catcher, and Anderson couldn’t rattle him.

College Station put away the game with five runs in the sixth. Alexander led off with a double. Jones and Flower each then added their second hits.

“We prepared pretty hard this morning, working with our bats, getting some swings off,” Alexander said. “We worked for about two hours, trying to change what happened last night.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

They did in a big way, complementing stingy pitching. Binderup pulled off a rarity, starting both games on the mound.

“Blake was extremely efficient in the first game. He threw only [49] pitches,” Litton said. “So he got through seven innings today.”