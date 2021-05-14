College Station baseball team beats Austin Anderson twice to claim area playoff series

FRANKLIN — The College Station baseball team scored multiple runs five times and capped a dominating doubleheader sweep of the 10th-ranked Austin Anderson Trojans with a no-hitter to clinch their Class 5A best-of-3 area series Friday at The Ranch.
College Station’s Josh Alexander hit a grand slam, and fellow senior Colby Smart added a three-run triple to highlight a 10-0, five-inning victory in Friday’s opener to even the series. Dalton Carnes hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the nightcap, and relief pitcher Max Childress slammed the door on the 9-1 victory with three dazzling innings as he teamed up with fellow junior right-handers Blake Binderup and Luke Steward for the no-hitter.
College Station (25-8-2) advances to play New Caney Porter (23-13) in the regional quarterfinals. Porter swept Pflugerville Hendrickson.
Coming off a 6-3 loss in the opener, the Cougars appeared in danger of getting swept after two scoreless innings to open Game 2. Then their bats got rolling with six hits productive hits, half of them for extra bases. The trend continued in the nightcap as the Cougars had nine hits, three of them for extra bases.
The only time Austin Anderson (27-8) had momentum Friday was using small ball to score its lone run in the bottom of the first of Game 3. College Station answered the next inning with Carnes, who was hitting seventh, lining a shot to left-center field for his second homer of the season. That scored Smart, who led off with a line-drive single.
“We just had good continuity up and down the lineup,” College Station coach Chris Litton said.
Alexander’s grand slam was his first of the season. Alexander, who hit seventh in Friday’s opener, blasted a 2-2 pitch after taking two healthy cuts with nothing to show for it.
“I had two fastballs low and away that I had some nice hacks at,” Alexander said. “Then finally I got a change-up up and in that I belted over the wall.”
That jump-started College Station’s offense, while Austin Anderson managed only two hits in the doubleheader, striking out 18 times.
The Trojans did a good job taking pitches, especially in the nightcap, but couldn’t come up with a hit in Game 3. Anderson loaded the bases in the fourth with two walks and a hit batter, but Steward got a ground ball on a 3-2 pitch, keeping College Station’s lead at 2-1.
The Cougars added two runs in the fifth, getting singles from Blake Jones, Braden Fowler and Smart, but Anderson finally had something to cheer about as right fielder Blake Coleman ended the inning by throwing a runner out at home on Smart’s bases-loaded single.
Anderson’s first two batters walked in the bottom of the fifth, but Childress got out of the jam. He struck out six with slow breaking pitches that had Anderson batters shaking their heads.
“We’re really not sure what he calls those pitches,” Litton said. “We call them Frisbees from the dugout, but, man, what a special competitor. He competes at a whole other level. The defense has a lot of confidence in Max. It’s really special to watch.”
Childress, who was able to sneak in several fastballs for called strikes or late swings, was pitching almost as fast as he got the ball back from the catcher, and Anderson couldn’t rattle him.
College Station put away the game with five runs in the sixth. Alexander led off with a double. Jones and Flower each then added their second hits.
“We prepared pretty hard this morning, working with our bats, getting some swings off,” Alexander said. “We worked for about two hours, trying to change what happened last night.”
They did in a big way, complementing stingy pitching. Binderup pulled off a rarity, starting both games on the mound.
“Blake was extremely efficient in the first game. He threw only [49] pitches,” Litton said. “So he got through seven innings today.”
Binderup was sharper in the opener, striking out seven in four innings. He hit leadoff batter Aldion Morgan with a pitch in the nightcap. Morgan stole second, moved to third on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch. Anderson opened the second with another hit batter, and College Station made an error, but the Cougars turned a sacrifice-bunt attempt into a double play then picked off a runner to end the inning.
Childress, who also threw a hitless inning of relief in the opener, helped make up for the Cougars not having Ryland Urbanczyk (6-2) available to pitch in the series.
College Station scored all its runs in the opener in the third and fourth innings, taking advantage of control problems by Anderson starting pitcher Sheppard Tyler. Mikey Elko opened the third with a double and moved to third on Fowler’s bunt single. Chanden Scamardo’s sacrifice fly made it 1-0. It became a double play when the second-base umpire ruled that Fowler, who was going on the pitch, didn’t touch second on the way back to first. All four umpires huddled and reversed the call. That was huge as Binderup was hit by a pitch and Smart walked to load the bases. Alexander hit a towering two-out shot that disappeared into the trees beyond the left-field fence to make it 5-0.
Elko got things rolling in the fourth with a one-out single. Fowler reached on an error and back-to-back walks forced in a run. Smart ripped triple into the right-field corner to clear the bases for a 9-0 lead. He came home on a two-out single by Alexander.
College Station 10, Austin Anderson 0
Anderson 000 00 – 0 2 1
College Station 005 5x – 10 6 0
Sheppard Tyler and Cogan McBride. Blake Binderup, Max Childress (5) and Chanden Scamardo. W – Binderup, 7-2. L – Tyler.
2B – Mikey Elko, CS. 3B – Colby Smart, CS. HR – Josh Alexander, CS (1st)
Leading hitters: ANDERSON – Karsten Fidler 1-1; Joey Baran 1-2; CS – Alexander 2-3, 5 RBIs; Elko 2-3; Smart 1-2, 3 RBIs
College Station 9, Austin Anderson 1
College Station 020 025 0 – 9 9 2
Anderson 100 000 0 – 1 0 3
Binderup, Luke Steward (4), Childress (5) and Scmardo. Evan David, Henry Whitaker (6), Reed Atkins (6), Max Birdsong (7) and McBride. W – Binderup, 8-2. L – David.
2B – Fowler, CS; Alexander, CS. HR – Dalton Carnes, CS (2nd)
Leading hitters: CS – Fowler 2-3, RBI, 2B; Smart 2-3, RBI; Jones 2-3, RBI