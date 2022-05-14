College Station baseball team advances to third round with 9-4 win over Austin Anderson

WEIMAR — Unconventional scoring helped the College Station baseball team etch a 9-4 win over Austin Anderson in eight innings during a decisive Game 3 of a Class 5A area playoff series Saturday night at Veteran’s Memorial Park.

Austin Anderson’s pitchers lost control in the top of the eighth as the Cougars scored five runs without getting a hit. After College Station loaded the bases with no outs, Ryland Urbanczyk and Dalton Carnes were hit by pitches to reclaim the lead for the Cougars. Tyler Abdalla then drew a bases-loaded walk. Christopher Lopez hit a sacrifice fly to left field, and pinch-runner Hector Ostiguin scored on a balk to give College Station a five-run lead.

“It goes back to the entire series starting in Game 1 that we just had quality at-bats at the plate and didn’t chase balls out of the zone,” College Station coach Chris Litton said. “Ultimately what happened is we got their quality arms out of the game, and then they had to go to a couple of guys that they don’t normally go to, and we put them in big pressure spots.”

Austin Anderson tied the game at 4 on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh to send the game to extra innings, but the Trojans left the winning run on third base as Amar Tsengeng struck out a batter looking to end the threat. Staked with a big lead, Tsengeng struck out three batters in the eighth inning to punch the Cougars’ ticket to the third round of the playoffs.

“We handled it really well,” Litton said of the final two innings. “Giving up that run to tie the game, the way that it happened with the passed ball in the seventh, that’s tough. ... We responded quickly and really well, and the kids understood the urgency.”

College Station (20-13) will face District 19-5A foe Brenham (23-10-1) in the regional quarterfinals with details of the series to be determined. The Cubs swept Pflugerville Hendrickson in the area round. The Cougars and Cubs split their regular season series last month.

College Station broke a tie in the top of the fourth to pull ahead 4-2. Mikey Elko’s double off the center-field wall scored pinch-runner Conner Sanger from second base. Rylan Deming then reached on an infield single, and a late, errant throw from the Austin Anderson shortstop allowed Blake Jones to score from third.

Freshman Holden Hering helped the Cougars get out of a critical jam in the fifth after taking over on the mound with the bases loaded and no outs. He struck out the first batter he faced before inducing a double-play groundball.

Austin Anderson got a run back in the sixth on a dropped third strike that got away from the catcher and allowed a runner to score from second base. But Hering got out of the jam again, catching a runner leaning and picking him off first base to end the inning. Hering threw 2 1/3 innings, allowing an unearned run and striking out four. He finished with no decision after being pulled in the seventh.

“When he gets in the game, he just puts them on his back and starts pounding the zone and brings really good energy to the field,” Litton said. “He got us up, and he ran out of bullets there at the end, because we used him on Thursday night. He was down to his last few pitches whenever we pulled him. He just competed and competed really, really hard.”

The Trojans took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first after drawing a bases-loaded walk and scoring on a wild pitch. Austin Anderson’s lead was short-lived, though, as College Station tied the game at 2 in the top of the second. Abdalla’s single down the right-field line allowed Carnes to score from first. Adballa scored three batters later on a sacrifice fly to right field by Jones.

“It was huge, because the game didn’t start off the way that we wanted it,” Litton said of the Cougars’ early response. “We gave them all the momentum there in the beginning, but we swung it just like that and then played solid defense and pitched it really well with Luke Steward and then got the lead and then held onto it until the seventh.”

College Station has won both of its playoff series in three games. Now the Cougars turn their attention to a familiar opponent in the Cubs.

“Let’s continue to get better with what we do,” Litton said. “We’ll have a week where we focus on our process and getting better. Then whenever and wherever we play, be ready.”

College Station 9, Austin Anderson 4 (8 innings)

College Station;020;200;05;—;9;10;1

Austin Anderson;200;001;10;—;4;4;2

W — Amar Tsengeng. L — Sheppard Tyler.

Leading hitters: COLLEGE STATION — Mikey Elko 3-4, 2 2Bs, RBI, run; Christopher Lopez 2-3, 2B, RBI; Rylan Deming 2-4, run; Tyler Abdalla 1-4, RBI, run; Dalton Carnes 1-4, 2B, RBI run; Blake Jones 0-1, RBI, 2 runs; Ryland Urbanczyk 1-4, RBI, run. AUSTIN ANDERSON — Reid Garcia 1-2, 2B, 2 runs; Gus Begert 1-4, 2B run; Aidan Johnson 1-4.

Next: College Station vs. Brenham, Class 5A regional quarterfinals (site, times TBA)

