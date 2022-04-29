College Station baseball clinches final playoff spot in 19-5A with 4-1 win over A&M Consolidated

The College Station baseball team punched its ticket to the playoffs and ended A&M Consolidated’s season with a 4-1 win over the Tigers in a high stakes District 19-5A game Friday night at Cougar Field.

The Cougars scored three runs without getting a hit in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 1-1 tie. Blake Binderup finished a complete game in the seventh inning, sending College Station (15-11, 10-6) to the postseason for the ninth time in school history.

College Station will play Magnolia West in a 19-5A tiebreaker game at 1 p.m. Saturday in Caldwell for third place in the district. A win over the Mustangs would set up the Cougars in a bi-district playoff series against Porter next week, while a loss would pit the Cougars against Montgomery Lake Creek.

“It was a great feeling to win and get in the tournament, and it came down to the last game for us this season, and our kids responded well and got the job done,” College Station coach Chris Litton said.

Consol pitcher Sam Nitzke held College Station to one run through five innings, but he ran into trouble in the sixth. After loading the bases with no outs by sandwiching walks around a hit batter, Nitzke almost got out of the jam, but the Cougars took the lead on an error on a groundball that allowed Mikey Elko to score the go-ahead run. Tyler Abdalla then drew a bases-loaded walk to score Rylan Deming. Pinch runner Aidan De Leon gave College Station insurance after scoring on a wild pitch after Nitzke was pulled.

“Sam was really good tonight,” Consol coach Ryan Lennerton said. “He just kind of ran out of gas there a little bit. Those are high energy games to pitch in and ... his pitch count, it was getting up there. You lose a little bit in those games too with the amount of energy you expend.”

Another night of strong winds blowing in at the ballpark and Nitzke’s strong efforts kept the Cougars to just two hits, but College Station capitalized on free passes. All four of the Cougars’ runs also came with two outs.

“In the sixth inning, Mikey Elko gets the leadoff walk that sparked the inning for us,” Litton said. “We had some really gritty at-bats right there. I think of Blake Binderup’s nine-pitch walk to load up the bases and wthen Blake Jones flips one into the six hole that gets us the go-ahead run. The conditions tonight, the wind was blowing in 15 mph, and you’ve got two tall, right-handed throwers on the mound that are both pumping 90 mph and throwing a good second pitch for a strike — it’s going to be a tough offensive night.”

Consol’s season ends at 13-10-2 overall and 8-8 in district play. The Tigers had to beat College Station on Friday and again in a tiebreaker game Saturday to clinch 19-5A’s final playoff spot.

“Anytime your season ends, it’s tough, and it was a fun week playing College Station at the end,” Lennerton said. “It’s too bad it had to come down to one of us, but we had good games ,and it’s tough to say goodbye to the seniors.”

College Station scored first in the bottom of the second to take a 1-0 lead. Abdalla brought home Blake Jones on an RBI single to center field. Jones, who got things going with a two-out single and advanced to second on a passed ball, beat a sharp throw to the plate.

Consol tied the game at 1 in the top of the fifth on a sacrifice fly to left field by Nathan Hodge that scored Joaquin Costa. That’s all the Tigers could muster off Binderup, though. Consol had other chances to score but left five runners on base, all in scoring position.

“[Binderup] worked out of I think three situations with a runner in scoring position and less than two outs at different points in the game, so he beared down and made pitches to get us out of those jams,” Litton said.

College Station now turns its attention to Magnolia West to try and jockey itself for a better playoff spot. The Cougars split the regular season series with the Mustangs, who were off this week. Magnolia West is expected to pitch ace James Ellwanger.

“We’ve seen him once this year, and he’s really good, and we’re looking forward to it,” Litton said.

College Station 4, A&M Consolidated 1

A&M Consolidated;000;010;0;—;1;3;1

College Station;010;003;x;—;4;2;0

W — Blake Binderup. L — Sam Nitzke.

Leading hitters: CONSOL — Trace Meadows 2-3, 2B; Joaquin Costa 1-3, run; Nathan Hodge 0-2, RBI. COLLEGE STATION — Tyler Abdalla 1-2, 2 RBIS; Blake Jones 1-3, run.

Next: College Station vs. Magnolia West, Caldwell, 1 p.m. Saturday