College Station baseball beats Magnolia West for third place in 19-5A

CALDWELL – The College Station baseball team clinched the third seed in District 19-5A after beating Magnolia West 4-1 in a tiebreaker game on Saturday afternoon in Caldwell.

The Cougars (16-11) will face Porter (22-6) in the bi-district playoffs in a best-of-three series next week with Game 1 set for Friday. Game 2 and Game 3, if necessary, will be Saturday. Game times and locations are to be determined. Porter beat College Station in the two team’s season opener, 3-1.

Leading the charge for College Station was Mikey Elko, who went 3 for 4 at the plate with a double and two RBIs. Dalton Carnes was 2 for 3 with a pair of triples and an RBI. Aidan DeLeon went 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Luke Steward earned the win on the mound for College Station after throwing 4 2/3 innings. Amar Tsengeng earned the save for the Cougars and got out of a crucial bases-loaded situation with no outs in the sixth inning.

College Station 4, Magnolia West 1

Magnolia West 000 010 0 – 1 3 0

College Station 000 310 x – 4 8 1