College Station backs Broadus' 2-hit gem with smart offense for 2-0 victory over New Caney Porter

NAVASOTA – College Station had a devil of a time hitting New Caney Porter ace Zane Adams, but that paled to Adams’ trouble once the Cougars reached base.
Opportunistic College Station parlayed two stolen bases and four wild pitches into a 2-0 victory over the Spartans in the opener of their Class 5A best-of-3 regional quarterfinal baseball series Thursday night. Game 2 will be back at Boenker Field at 5 p.m. Friday with Game 3 to follow, if needed.
College Station (26-9-2) could manage only two hits off Adams, but kept pressure on the sophomore left-hander by working counts and being aggressive on the base paths. That combination led to runs in the fifth and sixth innings.
College Station’s Dalton Carnes opened the fifth by drawing the fourth walk of Adams, who is pledged to Alabama. Carnes stole second on the first pitch to fellow junior Max Childress. Then with Childress squaring around early as if to possibly bunt, Adams uncorked a wild pitch, moving Carnes to third. That routine was repeated on the next pitch, but Adams’ toss was so wild it ricocheted where Carnes wasn’t going to risk attempting to score, but the baseball bounced into Porter’s dugout, giving Carnes home.
The Cougars remained a thorn in Adams’ side in the sixth as right-handed hitting Braden Fowler dropped a beautiful bunt single toward third base. The senior got the team’s fourth steal of second base with a nifty slide to avoid a tag, then got a hand back on the bag to beat a second tag. Back-to-back wild pitches scored Fowler.
“We knew with [Adams] on the mound, we were going to have to take some chances,” College Station head coach Chris Litton said. “Sometimes you live by the sword, sometimes you die by the sword. Tonight, it was good to us. The stolen base was a big part of our game. And I think we did a great job reading balls down in the dirt and taking extra bags.”
College Station’s Cole Broadus made the runs stand up. The senior, making only his fourth start of the season, allowed but two hits.
“I was working my slider in tonight,” Broadus said. “I wasn’t as comfortable with my change-up tonight as I usually am, so I could lean on that slider and go to it.”
The right-hander has filled a huge void left by junior right-hander Ryland Urbanczyk who was the team’s winningest pitcher in the regular season, but the Rice pledge hasn’t seen postseason action. Broadus was the starter and winner in College Station’s 6-3 victory over then sixth-ranked Kingwood Park to open bi-district play.
“Cole has pitched in a lot of big spots for us this year,” Litton said. “He started out the season as our closer and in tournament play he had four saves for us. And he had a start for us and I think he came out of tournament season with two wins. He was put in the fire early in the season and obviously, with Urbanczyk not going now, he steps into a role and he comes up big for us. He did a great job setting the tone tonight.”
Broadus (5-2) struck out five, walked two and hit a batter. He pitched out of jams in the first and third innings, both times stranding a pair of runners by retiring No. 5 hitter Colby Christian.
“In the second and third innings, I was getting too far underneath my fastball,” Broadus said. “I was going up and I talked to Coach Litton and he told me to make my adjustments and after that, it worked out the way I wanted.”
Broadus retired 13 of the last 14 batters, allowing a two-out single by Christian in the sixth.
“He just did a great job of executing,” Litton said. “Then having [Chanden] Scamardo behind the plate calling pitches, that helped him out, understanding their hitters. It’s just a great duo.”
Broadus retired the leadoff batter in every inning, while the Cougars had the leadoff man reach four times.
Broadus threw a shutout because College Station shortstop Michael Elko had an all-state night that included a play that could have made ESPN’s Top 10 plays of the day if the game hadn’t started an hour and 50 minutes late.
Elko ended the third inning with a diving catch of Christian’s line drive that was headed for center field to give Porter a 1-0 lead. A fully extended Elko made the grab well out on the outfield turf and held onto the ball after he crashed to the ground. Broadus was in a pickle because center fielder Carnes couldn’t catch Adams’ fly ball that went for a two-base error and Broadus with two out had hit Seth Sherlock with a pitch. Elko came through with his second great play of the inning. The junior, who is pledged to Northwestern, ranged far to his right to throw out Porter’s Conner Westenburg for the first out.
“He played a heck of a shortstop tonight,” Litton said. “He had a lot of opportunities tonight and I think that goes back to the pitcher on the mound, and how Cole was attacking hitters and they’re rolling over ground balls and Mikey he made all the plays.”
Elko capped a five-assist night with by corralling a bad hop and throwing out Blake Russell to end the game, not allowing Porter to turn over its lineup and possibly force Litton to go to his bullpen.
Broadus, who had thrown only 26 innings before postseason, saved the rest of the staff for Friday with his first complete game, throwing 110 pitches.
“I took the loss last week [in the opener against Austin Anderson], so it’s definitely great to bounce back this week,” Broadus said.
Porter was forced to go to its bullpen after Adams threw 108 pitches in sixth innings. Reliever Chase McMillan gave the Spartans a chance by escaping a one-out, bases-loaded jam in the seventh, but he threw 32 pitches.
“One thing our offense did a great job of was working a lot of deep counts,” Litton said. “We ran [Adams’] pitch count up and after six innings they had to bring in another one of their top arms and he probably threw [close to] 40 pitches.”
College Station had only three hits as Carnes added a leadoff double in the seventh, but “offensively it didn’t show up in the hit column, but man, we checked [off] a whole lot of other boxes,” Litton said.
Porter was coming off an area sweep of Pflugerville Hendrickson in which Adams threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings in the opener. He picked up where he left off by striking out the side in the first inning, but Fowler drew a one-out walk on eight pitches and stole second, setting a pattern. Adams consistently hit 87-88 mph on his fastball, touching 90 mph, but the third inning was the lone time he retired the Cougars in order.
It was the second time the Cougars beat Adams and the Spartans. The two teams opened the season on Feb. 22 at Cougar Field with College Station grabbing a 5-0 victory with five pitchers combining for the shutout.
The game was scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. but it took Rusk 13 innings to beat China Spring 3-1. The College Station-Porter game ended at 11:22.
College Station 2, New Caney Porter 0
College Station 000 011 0 – 1 3 1
Porter 000 000 0 – 1 2 1
Cole Broadus and Chanden Scamardo. Zane Adams, Chase McMillan (6) and Seth Sherlock.
W – Broadus, 5-2. L – Adams
Leading hitters – COLLEGE STATION: Dalton Carnes 1-1, 2 BBs; Braden Fowler 1-3, 1 BB, 2 SBs; PORTER: Adams 1-3; Colby Christian 1-3