College Station backs Broadus' 2-hit gem with smart offense for 2-0 victory over New Caney Porter

Broadus (5-2) struck out five, walked two and hit a batter. He pitched out of jams in the first and third innings, both times stranding a pair of runners by retiring No. 5 hitter Colby Christian.

“In the second and third innings, I was getting too far underneath my fastball,” Broadus said. “I was going up and I talked to Coach Litton and he told me to make my adjustments and after that, it worked out the way I wanted.”

Broadus retired 13 of the last 14 batters, allowing a two-out single by Christian in the sixth.

“He just did a great job of executing,” Litton said. “Then having [Chanden] Scamardo behind the plate calling pitches, that helped him out, understanding their hitters. It’s just a great duo.”

Broadus retired the leadoff batter in every inning, while the Cougars had the leadoff man reach four times.

Broadus threw a shutout because College Station shortstop Michael Elko had an all-state night that included a play that could have made ESPN’s Top 10 plays of the day if the game hadn’t started an hour and 50 minutes late.