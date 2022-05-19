College Station Anglers win THSBA state title

TEMPLE — The College Station Anglers won the Texas High School Bass Association state tournament Saturday at Lake Belton, finishing with 24 fish for a combined weight of 58.27 pounds. Lucas Lovejoy placed second (25 fish, 54.17 pounds) followed by Comal (29, 49.68), Byron Nelson (25, 48.66) and LaVernia (24, 46.18).

CS Anglers’ Brooks Dewitt and Tyler Chmelar placed fourth in the two-angler division with 10 fish weighing 22.7 pounds. Teammates Harper Hall-Parker Coyle placed 28th (seven, 18.14) and Luke Bennett-Chase Sodolak tied for 35th (seven, 17.43).

CS Anglers is in its third year and is made up of students from A&M Consolidated and College Station high schools.