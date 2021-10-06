College Station Anglers finish second at Lake Livingston tournament

Kyle McMahan and Carter Noynaert led the College Station Anglers to a second-place team finish at the 26-team Lake Livingston tournament in Texas High School Bass Association (THSBA) competition last week.

McMahan and Noynaert won the individual title with five bass weighing 15.13 pounds. Teammates Charlie Eckhardt and Gabriel Tamayo place third with four fish weighing 12.51, and Brooks DeWitt and Tyler Chmelar took eighth with five fish weighing 9.24.

Their 14-fish total of 36.88 placed a close second to Montgomery’s 15 fish weighing 37.67. Tomball Memorial took third with 15 fish weighing 19.68.

Several other tandems from the CS Anglers placed individually including Kyle Schnabel and Ryan Dalsing (11th, five fish, 8.65 pounds), Jacob Slater and Aidan Service (13th, three, 8.41), Luke Wyle and Cullen Homeyer (16th, four, 6.93), Cannon Kieschnick and Wilson Stapp (37th, two, 4.48), Parker Coyle and Harper Hall (45th, two, 3.96), Brayden Koudelka and Brayden Kissmann (65th, one, 2.00) and Mason Story and Tyler Bosse (68th, one, 1.92).

The CS Anglers are made up of boys and girls from A&M Consolidated and College Station high schools. They compete in the Houston Division of the THSBA.