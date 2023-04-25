Tuesday’s rivalry baseball game between A&M Consolidated and College Station has been moved up to 5 p.m. at Tiger Field due to the threat of inclement weather.

The Cougars (13-14, 4-8) are still in contention for the fourth and final playoff spot in District 21-5A with two games left. The Tigers (14-10, 8-4) have already secured a playoff spot and are currently third in district behind Magnolia West and Lake Creek.

The two teams will play again on Friday at 7 p.m. at Cougar Field to close out the regular season.