College Station, A&M Consolidated volleyball teams set area playoff matchups

The College Station volleyball team will face Lockhart at 6 p.m. Thursday in Rockdale in the Class 5A area playoffs. The District 19-5A champion Lady Cougars (36-3) opened the playoffs with a 25-11, 25-13, 25-22 victory over New Caney Porter on Tuesday in Huntsville. Lockhart (11-14) advanced with a 25-21, 20-25, 15-25, 25-14, 15-7 win over Pflugerville on Monday.