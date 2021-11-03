 Skip to main content
College Station, A&M Consolidated volleyball teams set area playoff matchups
The College Station volleyball team will face Lockhart at 6 p.m. Thursday in Rockdale in the Class 5A area playoffs. The District 19-5A champion Lady Cougars (36-3) opened the playoffs with a 25-11, 25-13, 25-22 victory over New Caney Porter on Tuesday in Huntsville. Lockhart (11-14) advanced with a 25-21, 20-25, 15-25, 25-14, 15-7 win over Pflugerville on Monday.

A&M Consolidated will face Bastrop at 2 p.m. Saturday in Giddings in the area round. Consol (28-15) cruised past Kingwood Park 25-11, 25-12, 25-22 on Tuesday in Cypress. Bastrop (21-22) beat Austin-Anderson 25-22, 24-26, 25-20, 25-22 on Tuesday at Bastrop Cedar Creek.

