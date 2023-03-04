The goal of the day for the A&M Consolidated and College Station track and field teams was to stack up solid performances at the Cougar Relays on Saturday, and each school won at least one varsity event on both the boys and girls side at Cougar Field.

College Station led the way with six victories on the girls side and three on the boys. Those victories helped propell both the Lady Cougars and Cougars to second-place finishes in the final team standings while both the Consol boys and girls finished fifth.

The Lady Cougars finished just 0.50 points behind Katy for first place as Katy won with a score of 166.50. The College Station boys finished with 156.50 points while Georgetown won with 177.50.

“We put kids in a lot of events today just as a home meet, love to have them compete in multiple events,” College Station girls track and field coach Peter Martin said. “And it’s about that time in the season where we’re trying to see event stamina — can we be competitive and successful in a bunch of events?”

The Consol boys finished fifth out of eight teams with 69 points. The Lady Tigers also had a fifth-place finish out of seven teams with 64.50 points.

The relay teams were the big winners for both local schools.

College Station’s Katherine Brunson, Elie Dang, Delaney Ulrich and Maddie Jones won the girls distance medley relay in 12 minutes, 27.22 seconds. For the College station boys, A.J. Tisdell, Zach Proffitt, Chantz Johnson and Jaylen Callwood won the 4x200 in 1:29.36.

Consol’s girls won the 4x100 relay in 49.10 thanks to the efforts of Ari Taylor, Elizabeth Sill, Laila Sneed and Jada Stanford.

“They started off like gang busters,” Consol girls track coach Sonny Soltis said. “We got kind of tired at the end, but they were excited at the end, especially when the varsity won the 4x1. I mean, you could hear all of our kids all over the stadium hollering.”

Consol’s Braylon Price also won the boys 300 hurdles at 39.79. College Station’s Ryan Stanford won the boys 110 hurdles, while Lady Cougars’ Layni Kaase swept the girls 100 and 300 hurdles. Jones also won the 1,600 in 5:09.32 for College Station’s girls.

The last two winners of the day for the Lady Cougars came in the field events as Kelsey Slater won high jump at 5 feet, 4 inches, and Emily Huchingson took the discus title with a personal-record throw of 120-9.

The last winner for the College Station boys was Dylan McCue, who finished with a PR of 1:59.64 in the 800.

“Our times are getting faster, throws are getting longer, jumps are getting longer, everybody is doing what they’re supposed to be doing,” College Station boys track coach Matt DeBerry said. “We’re moving in the right direction as we approach district. I’m really, really excited about that.”

College Station will compete Thursday in the Generation Park Invitational at Humble Summer Creek, while Consol will compete in the Katy Mayde Creek Relays.

• NOTES — Other local area point scorers on the varsity boys side included Bremond’s Bobby Drake (first, 100, 10.89; third, 200, 22.64); from College Station — A.J. Tisdell (fourth, 100, 11.23); Zach Proffitt (fifth, 100, 11.33; third, long jump, 21-4; third, triple jump, 42-4); Cameron Johnson (second, 200, 22.47); Jaylen Callwood (fourth, 200, 23.09); Chantz Johnson (fifth, 200, 23.34); Dylan McCue (second, 400, 50.33); Charlie Stafford (third, 800, 2:01.28); Noah Benn (fourth, 1600, 4:30.25; second, 3200, 9:47.66); David Toussaint (seventh, 110 hurdles, 18.06; seventh, 300 hurdles, 46.61; sixth, triple jump, 40-3.50); Ryan Stanford (third, 300 hurdles, 42.71); Cody Dixon (third, high jump, 5-10); Jake Peveto (seventh, high jump, 5-6); Conner Cashion (second, pole vault, 13); Jackson Nobra (fourth, pole vault, 12-0); Charlie Farrell (sixth, discus, 131-6); Noah Sherman (seventh, discus, 126-11); Jake Utley (fifth, shot put, 45-9.50); from Consol — Dakota Johnson (eighth, 100, 11.61); Cordell Stanford (third, 400, 51.99); Nathan Parulian (seventh, 1600, 4:38.22); Braylon Price (fourth, 110 hurdles, 16.04; fourth, high jump, 5-8; second, long jump, 21-9); Simeon Olson (fourth, triple jump, 41-7). ... Other local point scorers on the varsity girls side for Consol included Maria Ireland (first, 100 wheelchair division, 23.78; first, 400 wheelchair, 1:33.75; first, shot put wheelchair, 16-5); Laila Sneed (fifth, 400, 1:01.27); Harlie Downing (seventh, 400, 1:04.42); Emily Amoroso (eighth, 300 hurdles, 54.82); De’Shyreia Miles (fifth, long jump, 16-10); Elizabeth Sill (seventh, triple jump, 34-9.50); Phoebe Lemmon (sixth, pole vault, 9-6); Kendra Humphries (second, discus, 118-4; sixth, shot put, 31-8); Michaela Clark (fifth, discus, 98-5; eighth, shot put, 31-0.50); Jenna Randolph (seventh, discus, 87-5.50); College Station girls -- Tamia Gooden (seventh, 100, 13.32;); Nyla Foley (eighth, 100, 13.67); Psoularia Maxey (second, 200, 25.69; second, 400, 56.69); Hope Mueller (sixth, 400, 1:03.46; third, long jump, 16-11; fourth, triple jump, 35-4); Delaney Ulrich (fourth, 1,600, 5:14.67); Megan Roberts (third, 3200, 11:58.07); Tatum Hapes (sixth, 100 hurdle, 19.76; seventh, 300 hurdle, 53.40); Layni Kaase (third, high jump, 5-0; fourth, long jump, 16-10.50); Ashlynn McCulley (fourth, high jump, 5-0); Ella Hawryluk (third, triple jump, 35-8.50; third, pole vault, 10-0); Jayden Davenport (second, shot put, 37-3); Emily Huchingson (fourth, shot put, 32-11.50).