College Station, A&M Consolidated, Burton and Franklin each finished in The top 25 in the UIL’s Lone Star Cup standings in their respective classification, the UIL announced Friday.

The Lone Star Cup is based on overall team achievement in a variety of sanctioned academic, athletic and music championships.

In 5A, the Cougars finished the 2022-23 year with 60 Lone Star Cup points, which tied them for 21st alongside Aledo. Consol finished with 55 points and tied for 25th with McKinney North. Argyle won the Cup in 5A with 96 points.

Franklin had the highest finish of any Brazos Valley school at 14th with 47 points in 3A. Gunter won the Lone Star Cup in 3A over Corpus Christi London as both schools had 79 points. Gunter won two state titles in 2022-23, which was the tiebreaker.

In 2A, Burton finished in 23rd with 36 points. Mason won the 2A title with 78.