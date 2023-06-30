College Station, A&M Consolidated, Burton and Franklin all finished in the top 25 in the UIL’s Lone Star Cup standings in their respective classification, the UIL announced on Friday.

The Lone Star Cup is based on overall team achievement in a variety of sanctioned academic, athletic and music championships.

In 5A, the Cougars finished the 2022-23 year with 60 UIL Lone Star Cup points which tied them for 21st alongside Aledo. Consol finished with 55 points which tied them for 25th with McKinney North. Argyle was the winner in 5A with 96 points.

Franklin had the highest finish of any Brazos Valley school as the Lions finished in 14th with 47 points in 3A. Gunter won the Lone Star Cup in 3A over Corpus Christi London as both schools had 79 points. Gunter won two state titles in 2022-23 which was the tiebreaker.

Out in 2A, Burton finished in 23rd with 36 points while Mason won the title with 78.