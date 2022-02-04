Cold weather rearranges local high school sports schedule

The recent cold weather storm continues to play havoc with high school sports schedules in Bryan-College Station.

Bryan’s District 12-6A soccer matches against Belton scheduled for Friday were moved to Monday. The boys will play at Belton at 5:30 p.m. with the girls at Merrill Green Stadium at 6 p.m. The JV matches were canceled.

The Rudder and A&M Consolidated soccer teams will play Saturday with the girls at Consol’s Tigerland Stadium at 11 a.m. and the boys at Rudder at 4 p.m.

The Bryan softball team moved its scrimmages Saturday with College Station and Austin Akins to the new Travis Fields at Midtown Park. Bryan and College Station will play at 12:30 p.m., College Station and Akins at 2 p.m. and Bryan and Akins at 3:30 p.m.

The Rudder and Waller basketball games scheduled for Friday will be played at 5 p.m. Monday with the boys at Rudder and the girls at Waller. The JV games were postponed.

The Bryan and Copperas Cove basketball games scheduled for Friday also were moved to 5 p.m. Monday with the girls at Viking Gym and the boys at Copperas Cove. Both games will be varsity only.

The Rudder and College Station boys basketball teams will play at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Cougar Gym in a makeup of a makeup. The game was originally postponed because of COVID-19 issues, rescheduled for Thursday then postponed again due to the icy weather conditions.