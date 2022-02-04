 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cold weather rearranges local high school sports schedule
Cold weather rearranges local high school sports schedule

The recent cold weather storm continues to play havoc with high school sports schedules in Bryan-College Station.

Bryan’s District 12-6A soccer matches against Belton scheduled for Friday were moved to Monday. The boys will play at Belton at 5:30 p.m. with the girls at Merrill Green Stadium at 6 p.m. The JV matches were canceled.

The Rudder and A&M Consolidated soccer teams will play Saturday with the girls at Consol’s Tigerland Stadium at 11 a.m. and the boys at Rudder at 4 p.m.

The Bryan softball team moved its scrimmages Saturday with College Station and Austin Akins to the new Travis Fields at Midtown Park. Bryan and College Station will play at 12:30 p.m., College Station and Akins at 2 p.m. and Bryan and Akins at 3:30 p.m.

The Rudder and Waller basketball games scheduled for Friday will be played at 5 p.m. Monday with the boys at Rudder and the girls at Waller. The JV games were postponed.

The Bryan and Copperas Cove basketball games scheduled for Friday also were moved to 5 p.m. Monday with the girls at Viking Gym and the boys at Copperas Cove. Both games will be varsity only.

The Rudder and College Station boys basketball teams will play at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Cougar Gym in a makeup of a makeup. The game was originally postponed because of COVID-19 issues, rescheduled for Thursday then postponed again due to the icy weather conditions.

