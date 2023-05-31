Former College Station boys basketball assistant coach Colby Schniederjan is returning to the Cougars as head coach for the girls basketball team.

Schniederjan's hiring was announced by College Station ISD via Twitter on Wednesday. Schniederian spent three seasons on JD Sullivan’s staff before being hired as the boys head coach at Class 3A Nocona High School in the summer of 2018. He spent last season at Denver City where he was 14-20 with a 4-10 record in 3-3A for a fifth-place finish.