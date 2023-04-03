Clayton Ely is living the dream this season.

The senior on the A&M Consolidated baseball team has always wanted to play at the varsity level since he was a little kid and he’s turned that dream into a reality this year.

“After I let the nerves go and have fun with it, it’s been a blast,” Ely said of being on varsity. “I love it.”

And while he’s living the dream, it’s probably not always how he envisioned it because Ely has bounced around the infield the past few seasons doing whatever the coaches asked of him.

The selfless Ely as a freshman played catcher. But he soon realized that with two seniors ahead of him, he needed to find another position if he wanted to see the field on varsity one day.

So after that season, he gave up his catcher’s gear to play third base and shortstop for the next two seasons on junior varsity.

“It was kind of difficult, sort of change,” Ely said. “As a catcher, you’re always the leader on the field, you see everything that goes down, you catch every pitch. So you kind of already know what it’s like to play there and kind of what to do when the ball is hit to you. [Infield] was a change, but I got used to it eventually.”

Head coach Ryan Lennerton says Ely would have been on varsity sooner, but the Tigers had a bevy of talented infielders the past few seasons. That didn't deter Ely from honing his skills. He credits varsity assistant B.J. Burton for helping him throughout the process. Burton was the JV head coach for Ely’s two seasons on that team and then Burton got promoted to varsity assistant in the offseason when former Consol assistant Justin Garcia was hired as Bryan's head coach.

“[Burton's] just always been there for me and we’re really close,” Ely said. “I don’t ever call him my coach anymore, it’s always just Burt. Just kind of have that relationship with him and just get close with him on the diamond and outside of school. I know his kids well. He’s just been there for me.”

Despite the new roles for both, Burton and Ely still work together a lot as Burton helps with the infielders during practices.

Last fall, Ely left no doubt for the coaches that he was going to be on varsity this season. Lennerton wouldn’t say there was a specific moment when he knew that Ely had made the team because he just constantly produced in the infield and at the plate.

By the end of the fall during the one-on-one evaluation meetings with Lennerton, the senior knew he’d be either catching or at second base. Once the season started, he took reps at catcher along with second and third.

In the team’s 21-5A opener against Montgomery though, Ely made his first varsity start at second and he's taken advantage of the chance.

“I was like I’ve made it, just go have fun now.” Ely said.

• NOTES – Consol (12-6, 6-0) and Magnolia (11-9, 2-4) flopped the venues for this week's 7 p.m. games with Tuesday's game at Magnolia and Thursday's at Tiger Field.