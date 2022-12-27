Class 4A's top-ranked Glen Rose opens strong

The Glen Rose girls basketball team has a way of making itself feel at home during the Aggieland Invitational.

The Lady Tigers, seeking their third championship in six years, grabbed a pair of opening-day victories on Tuesday at College Station’s Cougar Gym. The state’s top-ranked Class 4A team rolled by the Aggieland Homeschool Lady Panthers 70-27 and Houston Wheatley 80-26

Glen Rose will play Alvarado in the Division II winners’ bracket semifinals at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Rudder’s The Armory.

The Lady Tigers are seeking their fifth straight top-three finish at the event. They beat Wheatley for the 2017 title and Houston Village for the ’18 title. Fairfield defeated Glen Rose 29-23 for the 2019 championship and last year the Lady Tigers settled for third place after losing to Fredericksburg.

Glen Rose head coach Ramsey Ghazal has brought his Lady Tigers to the tournament every year since getting hired from Wichita Falls Rider in 2016, except in 2020 when the tournament was canceled because of COVID-19.

“We see a lot of different teams, a lot of different styles of play that we just don’t see around the Fort Worth area,” Ghazal said. “They run a great tournament. The hotel is always near where we’re playing, so it’s easy to get back and forth. There’s really good facilities and always pretty good weather.”

The weather in recent days has warmed up for the tournament, but it wasn’t as hot as the Lady Tigers who scored the game’s first 20 points against Aggieland Homeschool (23-5) in less than four minutes.

Sophomore point guard Lily Melton and sophomore shooting guard Alexis Rynders each hit a 3-pointer. Glen Rose added a trio of layups off steals as Aggieland Homeschool had 11 turnovers in the first quarter that Glen Rose converted into 20 points. Aggieland Homeschool attempted to slow down Glen Rose by taking a pair of timeouts to no avail.

Melton capped the quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers for a 30-4 lead. The Lady Tigers hit 4 of 6 3-pointers in the quarter and a couple times when they did miss, 6-foot-4 junior center Aimee Flippen got the offensive rebound.

“That’s kind of why we’re 21-0,” Ghazal said. “We’ve got some good-sized posts and we’ve been shooting 38-39% [from 3-point range] all year. When you have that combination, it’s tough to stop.”

Aggieland Homeschool didn’t stop Glen Rose, but the Lady Panthers were able to play with them for the final three quarters.

“The initial wave got us,” Aggieland Homeschool coach Jeff Rollo said. “We kind of settled in a little bit [after that]. Of course they were in the press the first quarter and that’s where they got us. … It was just a little overwhelming to them.”

The Lady Panthers after settling down showed why they won the Snook and Leon tournaments, beating several 3A and 2A teams.

“We come here to challenge ourselves,” Rollo said. “We’ve got a good season going on. We’re not going to see a team the caliber of Glen Rose again this year. They’re a powerhouse. That was a good game for us [to learn].”

Junior forward Pearson McVay scored 11 points for the Lady Panthers. Guard Chloe Kern, one of two key freshmen, added six points and hit the team’s lone 3-pointer.

“Once we settled in, we saw a few good things,” Rollo said.

The Lady Panthers opened the second quarter with a 7-2 run, forcing Glen Rose to take a timeout.

“I just felt like they upped the pressure and we turned it over a little bit instead of being patient and reading the defense,” Ghazal said. “We had a little bit of miscommunication when we went zone.”

Glen Rose responded with a 12-2 run.

“[Aggieland] had some good players, we watched some film, we knew they were pretty good,” Ghazal said. “We got out and pressed a little bit early and got on them. They did some things that we obviously gotta go work on to get better. I told our girls, ‘Hey, this pressure we’re [seeing] is something we’ve got to get better with as the tournament goes on.’”

While Glen Rose in its second game was blasting Wheatley, which is off to a 3-1 start in 21-4A, the Lady Panthers rebounded for a 41-34 victory over 4A Lufkin Hudson (14-7). The Lady Panthers will play Class 5A Arlington Seguin at 9 a.m. Wednesday at The Armory in trying to match or exceed last year’s effort when they went 3-2 in the tourney.

In other Division II action, Class 2A Hearne pulled off a 51-46 upset of Class 3A’s 12th-ranked Lorena in the opening round, but the Lady Eagles lost to Nacogdoches Pollok Central 56-44 in the second round.

Madisonville, ranked No. 25 in 4A, opened with a 48-19 victory over Marlin, but then lost 52-32 to Class 3A’s top-ranked Fairfield. Snook opened with a 48-43 victory over Itasca but lost to China Spring 46-16 in the second round.

Glen Rose 70, Aggieland Homeschool 27

Numbers after name are field goals, free throws made-attempted, fouls and points

GLEN ROSE (22-0) – Grace Booth 7 2-3 2 17; Alexis Rynders 6 2-2 1 16; BrookLynn Peterson 1 0-0 0 2; Samantha Ellenberger 1 0-3 0 3; Lily Melton 4 0-0 0 11; Aimee Flippen 8 3-4 2 19; Abigail Staples 1 0-0 1 2; Aubrey Schuelke 0 0-0 0 0; Abigale Bunt 0 0-0 0 0; Jewell Morris 0 0-0 0 0. TOTALS: 28 7-12 6 70.

AGGIELAND HOMESCHOOL (23-5) – Pearson McVay 5 1-2 1 11;

Lainey Swadley 1 0-0 1 2; Chasity South 0 0-0 4 0; Maddie Swadley 2 0-4 3 4; Leah Klatt 2 0-0 0 4; Jacey Rollo 0 0-0 0 0; Chloe Kern 2 1-2 0 6; Brandi Baker 0 0-0 1 0; Piper Jones 0 0-0 0 0. Totals: 12 2-8 10 27.

Glen Rose 30 14 17 9 – 70

Aggieland Homeschool 4 9 8 6 – 27

Turnovers: Glen Rose 13 for 12 Aggieland Homeschool points; Aggieland Homeschool 24 for 34 Glen Rose points

Rebounds: Glen Rose 35 (Booth 9, Flippen 6, Rynders 6); Aggieland Homeschool 15 (Klatt 5, M. Swadley 4)

FG shooting: Glen Rose 28-61 (45.9%); Aggieland Homeschool 12-32 (37.5%)

3-point shooting: Glen Rose 7-25 (28.0%); Aggieland Homeschool 1-9 (11.1%)

Consol wins two. Consol guard Kateria Gooden had 14 points in a 55-45 victory over Crosby and Mia Teran added 13. Meme Thompson had nine, Da;Maya Turner seven and Paris Pavlas six.

Teran scored 24 in a 57-46 victory over Cypress Ridge and Pavlas added 17. Ford and Zoe Rich each had four. Turner and Ari Taylor each chipped in with three.