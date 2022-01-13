Claire Sisco making big impact on A&M Consolidated girls basketball team

The senior guard and outfielder has shined in both sports, and she’s only getting better. Last season Sisco was an All-Brazos Valley first-teamer in softball with a .411 batting average, and she made the third team in basketball after averaging 10 points, four rebounds and three steals per game.

This season, Sisco is averaging 13.1 points, three rebounds, three assists and 2.5 steals per game for Consol (15-7, 8-1), which is second in the District 19-5A standings.

“She puts the time in,” Hines said. “Even though she plays softball, she puts the time in to make sure her shot is where it needs to be. She’s not going to be the first one out of the gym. She’s going to be in here usually with [Sarah Hathorn].”

The extra practice has led to improved shooting this season, Sisco said. The two-year captain is second on the team behind Hathorn in 2-point shooting (37%), 3-pointers (33%) and free throws (67%).

“She’s more comfortable with it,” Hines said. “She’s getting set faster. She knows she’s got the green light as long as she’s set. I’ve definitely seen with her percentage and then shot selection, she’s definitely gotten better. Her ball handling has really improved as well.”