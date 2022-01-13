Claire Sisco making big impact on A&M Consolidated girls basketball team

As a four-year starter and the second-leading scorer for the A&M Consolidated girls basketball team, Claire Sisco is a cornerstone of the Lady Tigers’ program. It’s hard to believe her future on the team was ever in jeopardy.
“When she came in her freshman year, we didn’t think that she would stay with basketball,” Consol head coach Wendy Hines said of the two-sport athlete. “She ended up really liking it, and we’re thankful for that every day. She’s a competitor in everything that she does.”
Sisco grew up playing softball in Iowa and moved to Normangee when she was 10 years old. She eventually transferred to Consol in eighth grade, which is when she started playing basketball again after competing in it sporadically as a kid. But softball remained her top priority, and Sisco garnered interest from colleges as early as middle school before committing to Nicholls State in November.
“In Iowa I never really thought that I would play at the Division I level,” Sisco said. “It was always just, oh, I watch these people on TV. But whenever I got to Texas, there’s a lot more opportunities and ... it kind of opened up that door for me.”
Sisco also got the opportunity to play both basketball and softball for Consol without the possibility of getting burned out. Sisco doesn’t suit up for the Lady Tigers’ softball team until basketball season is over, which includes any playoff runs.
The senior guard and outfielder has shined in both sports, and she’s only getting better. Last season Sisco was an All-Brazos Valley first-teamer in softball with a .411 batting average, and she made the third team in basketball after averaging 10 points, four rebounds and three steals per game.
This season, Sisco is averaging 13.1 points, three rebounds, three assists and 2.5 steals per game for Consol (15-7, 8-1), which is second in the District 19-5A standings.
“She puts the time in,” Hines said. “Even though she plays softball, she puts the time in to make sure her shot is where it needs to be. She’s not going to be the first one out of the gym. She’s going to be in here usually with [Sarah Hathorn].”
The extra practice has led to improved shooting this season, Sisco said. The two-year captain is second on the team behind Hathorn in 2-point shooting (37%), 3-pointers (33%) and free throws (67%).
“She’s more comfortable with it,” Hines said. “She’s getting set faster. She knows she’s got the green light as long as she’s set. I’ve definitely seen with her percentage and then shot selection, she’s definitely gotten better. Her ball handling has really improved as well.”
Consol’s softball season will open Feb. 1 with a scrimmage against Navasota, but for now, Sisco has her sights on helping the girls basketball team chase a 19-5A title and make a deep playoff run. The Lady Tigers reached the regional quarterfinals last season before falling to Pflugerville Hendrickson 70-48.
Sisco said the team’s cohesiveness has been a big part of its strong start in 19-5A.
“I think we all work well together, and we have a really good team chemistry,” said Sisco, who is one of Consol’s six seniors. “We all respect each other. If I say something, we’re all going to talk about it. ... I think leading is easy on this team, because we all work well together.”
Consol will host Waller at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Tiger Gym in district play.
• NOTES — College Station (20-5, 9-0) is first in the 19-5A standings. Consol’s only district loss was against the Lady Cougars. Rudder and Waller are tied for third place with 5-4 records. ... Sisco said she wants to major in allied health sciences and study either physical therapy or occupational therapy. She broke her hand last season and missed the first half of district play and said working alongside other physical therapists solidified her career choice. “Growing up, I wanted to be an athletic trainer,” she said. “They’re always around sports, but then I feel like physical therapist is a step back from it so not always around it, but I still can see injuries like that are involved with sports.”