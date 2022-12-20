CJ Ellis hits game-winner as Bryan boys basketball team bests Brenham 53-50

CJ Ellis called game.

With the score tied 50-50, the Bryan Vikings boys basketball team needed a hero to avoid overtime with the Brenham Cubs on Tuesday at Viking Gym. The freshman guard stepped up and delivered with the game-winning 3-pointer as time expired to secure the 53-50 win for the Vikings.

“It was going in,” Ellis said. “I saw it. That’s why I walked off. I knew ... confident that it was going in.”

Center Chris Maxey played a key role for the Vikings (10-6) in setting up Ellis’ shot.

Maxey missed an inside shot with defenders draped on him, then he and guard Zach Williams batted the ball around before Maxey eventually gained possession of the rebound. While falling to the ground, he kicked it out to guard William Gayle, who passed to Ellis to start the final sequence.

“The rebound was very big,” Maxey said. “I didn’t see it coming, but the rebound came. I didn’t know where the shooter was. I just passed it out and tried to find somebody wide open.”

While Ellis and Maxey had the two biggest plays of the game, the last 1:33 featured several others as the Vikings overcame a 49-43 deficit.

A travel call against the Cubs and a quick putback basket by Maxey started Bryan’s run. Brenham’s Chris Gonzalez hit a free throw, but Johnson got the Vikings within 50-48 with a three-point play. Williams then stole the ensuing inbound pass and eventually came up with a rebound and putback to tie the game at 50 with 41 seconds left.

Another costly Brenham turnover followed as the Cubs (9-7) lost control of the ball going down court. The Vikings tried to work for an open shot, didn’t get it and called timeout.

“We had a [baseline out-of-bounds play] dialed up, and if we didn’t score off of that, then we had a set piece dialed up,” Bryan head coach Jonathan Hines said he called during the timeout. “We were going to run it at seven [seconds left]. We started to run it. Brenham did a good job of covering. We were sending TJ [Johnson] through to get him a shot at the buzzer with about three or four seconds left, so we have a chance to rebound it. They did a good job of covering it, so CJ [Ellis] took it into his own hands and hit the game winner.”

Brenham guard Shaun Ray scored a team-high 16 points. Jamey Rogers had 11, and Latorey Hardman scored 10.

Johnson led Bryan with 18 points, while Ellis added 11.

The Vikings are off until the Lee College Classic on Dec. 28-29 in Baytown.

“We’ve got a lot to work on,” Hines said. “Brenham did a really good job of shooting the ball today. I think they shot like 55 to 60%, somewhere in that range. A lot of that was on us though. We had a game plan, and we didn’t execute it very well defensively. That’s something that we need to improve upon moving into district.”

Brenham is off until hosting Lake Creek Montgomery in District 21-5A play at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 3.

Bryan 53, Brenham 50

BRENHAM (9-7) — Shaun Ray 16, Latorey Hardman 10, Jamey Rogers 11, Kobe Mathis 6, Chris Gonzalez 3, Issac Powell 4.

BRYAN (10-6) — CJ Ellis 11, TJ Johnson 18, Chris Maxey 9, Zach Williams 8, William Gayle 3, Will Jefferson 2, Jacob Walker 2.

Brenham;17;9;10;—;50

Bryan;13;9;15;16;—;53