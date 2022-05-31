Centerville's two-sport athlete Jeitz is a true team player for Tigers' baseball team

One would be pressed to find a schedule more jam packed during the spring than Centerville senior Kasen Jeitz.

Jeitz, a two-sport athlete for the Tigers, has juggled track and baseball for the past two years but his plate overflowed this year when the Centerville baseball team’s playoff run clashed with the UIL state track and field meet last month.

The sprinter won a gold and two silver medals on May 13 at the Class 2A track meet and then drove to Lufkin to pitch and play shortstop in Centerville’s doubleheader with Shelbyville less than 12 hours later in the 2A area round. With Jeitz in tow, the Tigers won Game 3 of the series 3-2 to advance to the regional quarterfinals in back-to-back seasons.

“Not only did he play in those games, he pitched in one of them,” Centerville head baseball coach Demond Denman said. “It’s amazing what he’s been able to do in these four short years of high school.”

Jeitz will get another chance to extend his senior season as fifth-ranked Centerville (28-4) faces eighth-ranked Garrison (29-7) in a best-of-3 Region III championship series at the Lufkin Panther Baseball Complex. The Tigers will play Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. each day, and then at 2 p.m. Saturday in Game 3, if needed.

“It’s been good,” Jeitz said of the hectic pace. “I took a little break from running just to get my legs back under me, with baseball and track together it was kind of a lot. So now just being able to focus on baseball a little bit, help the team get as far as we can, it’s been real fun.”

Jeitz started playing club baseball when he was nine and was the bat boy for the Tigers when his dad, Jason Jeitz, was the Centerville ISD superintendent and assistant baseball coach. Both ventures created a foundation for his baseball career and fostered his admiration for former shortstops, Centerville standout Cade Harris and the New York Yankees’ Derek Jeter.

“I just loved how [Jeter] played the game,” Jeitz said. “When I was little, I just watched Cade Harris, who went to go play at Oklahoma and then was drafted [by the MLB]. I just saw how he played and the swag he had in everything. When you grow up watching baseball you just learn things [along the way].”

The four-year varsity member also pitches relief for the Tigers and is their leadoff hitter. Jeitz said he’s never been the biggest or strongest in his positions, but that his “greatest contribution to the team is my leadership.”

“Since he’s was a freshman the first thing that [stood] out is he’s competitive. He wants to win,” Denman said. “...The other thing is that he’s good at getting the kids to rally around him and they follow his lead. He’s a leader. He’s upbeat, he works hard, he does a million different things and he finds a way to be great at all of them.”

Jeitz had offers to play collegiate baseball, and joined the track team last year for the first time since junior high in hopes of improving his base running. But his plans for baseball quickly changed as more doors opened for him in track. Jeitz chose track and committed to West Point in February after learning about their program through Twitter.

“The track coach gave me a call and it kind of just took off from there,” he said. “The doors that it opens and what it will do for me during the military and even after it was just something I couldn’t turn down.”

NOTES – Jeitz won gold as Centerville’s anchor on the 4x400 relay team, which ran 3 minutes, 20.24 seconds to beat reigning champion Refugio. Jeitz also took silver in the 800 meter dash (1:58.65) and 400 (49.14). ... Jeitz was the defensive player of the year for District 21-2A last season. He was Centerville’s valedictorian this year with a 4.36 GPA.

