Centerville-Snook playoff softball game moved to Friday

The Class 2A bi-district softball game between Centerville and Snook on Thursday night at Bryan’s Lady Viking Softball Complex was postponed because of weather. The teams will play at 8 p.m. Friday at Madisonville.

In 5A bi-district play, Brenham defeated New Caney 10-4 on Thursday night to even the best-of-3 series. The deciding game will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Katy Paetow.

In 3A bi-district play, Franklin opened its series against Caldwell on Thursday with an 11-6 victory. Game 2 will be at 5 p.m. Friday in Navasota with Game 3 to follow if necessary.