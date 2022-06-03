Centerville baseball team drops regional final series to Garrison in two games

LUFKIN — The Centerville Tigers showed they have what it takes to play on the big stage. Unfortunately for them, they ran into a group of Garrison Bulldogs who know how to win on it.

Brayden Davidson closed the game with three shutout innings, and the Bulldogs made a three-run second inning stand as they held on for a 3-2 win over the Tigers to complete a two-game sweep of their Class 2A Region III championship baseball series at Lufkin High School on Friday night.

With the win, the Bulldogs earned a second straight trip to Round Rock while ending Centerville’s dream season one round short of a trip to the state tournament.

Davidson entered the game with the Tigers surging. After scoring two runs in the fourth inning, the Tigers were on the verge of turning the tables on a Garrison team that routed them 10-0 a day earlier.

That’s when Garrison turned to Davidson. He allowed a leadoff single to Cameron Pate that deflected off his glove and went for an infield hit. But that was the only baserunner he allowed as he struck out six to seal the victory. Davidson got a grounder in the seventh before striking out the last two batters to set off a Garrison celebration.

His strong finish came after Eli Compton kept the Bulldogs on top for the first half of the game. He allowed two runs, one earned, on five hits with three strikeouts and no walks in four innings.

The Bulldogs needed every bit of their pitching exploits thanks to an outstanding effort from Centerville’s Sully Hill, who ran into some tough luck in the second inning when Garrison scored all three runs with only one ball leaving the infield.

Hill threw a complete game, allowing three runs, two earned, on four hits, five walks and two hit batters with six strikeouts. He finished the night with 105 pitches to be able to set up the Tigers for a potential Game 3.

Garrison made sure the third game never happened with a third inning based more on execution than pummeling the ball.

Davidson got the inning started when he reached on an error, then Britt King lined a single to left. Regan Todd laid down a bunt that loaded the bases when Centerville couldn’t get the out at third.

Taylor Kruse laid down a perfect suicide squeeze bunt that put Garrison on the scoreboard. Gatlan Holmes delivered an RBI infield single that just deflected off Hill’s glove for a 2-0 lead.

Compton then drew a bases-loaded walk, making it 3-0 and seemingly opening the door for Garrison to put the game away early for a second straight day.

Instead, Hill struck out the next two hitters to keep his Tigers within striking distance.

Centerville finally capitalized in the fourth inning when Cameron Pate reached on an error, and James Bodine smoked a shot to right-center that was just off the fielder’s glove for an RBI triple. Jake Pineda brought in a second run on a groundout.

Zantayl Hollis then delivered a triple, but Garrison shortstop Kruse threw out the potential tying run at home.

Centerville threatened to score in the sixth inning when Pate led off with a single, stole second and took third on a groundout. But Davidson ended the threat with a strikeout that proved to be the Tigers’ last real chance to tie the game.

Garrison (31-7) advances to next week’s state tournament in Round Rock. Centerville had its season end with a 28-6 record that included an undefeated District 21-2A title.

Garrison 3, Centerville 2

Garrison;030;000;0;—;3;4;1

Centerville;000;200;0;—2;5;1